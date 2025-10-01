WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
WUFT-TV experiencing extended transmitter outage, with replacement underway

Published October 1, 2025 at 2:39 PM EDT

WUFT-TV, North Central Florida’s PBS television station, is currently off the air following a power surge that damaged the station’s aging transmitter.

The outage has affected WUFT’s over-the-air broadcast channels 5.1, 5.2 and 5.3.

Engineering teams are working to replace the transmission system as quickly as possible so that WUFT can resume delivering PBS programming, local news, educational content and vital public safety information to viewers across the region.

While the over-the-air signals are unavailable, many programs remain accessible through alternative platforms. Viewers can continue to watch on the WUFT Watch Live page, PBS Passport, and through cable and streaming services. CreateTV content is also available directly at CreateTV.com.

The support of members and donors is helping make the replacement possible.

Public media has never been more valuable than today, and our team is working diligently to return WUFT-TV to the air.

Updates will be posted to this page as progress continues.
