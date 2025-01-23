WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
WUFT Host Interviews

WUFT'S Dana Hill Speaks with UF Professor Laura Ellis

By Dana Hill
Published January 23, 2025 at 7:00 PM EST
The pipe organ at University Auditorium twill turn 100

The pipe organ at University Auditorium in Gainesville turns 100 years old in 2025, and the UF School of Music is celebrating with a series of performances, lectures, and special events through January 28th.

All Things Considered host Dana Hill went to University Auditorium to talk with Professor Laura Ellis about the instrument. A schedule of events is available at uforgancentennial.org.

Dana Hill
Dana Hill is a producer and director for WUFT-FM 89.1 and host of Animal Airwaves Live and Encore.
Latest Episodes