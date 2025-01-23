WUFT'S Dana Hill Speaks with UF Professor Laura Ellis
The pipe organ at University Auditorium twill turn 100
The pipe organ at University Auditorium in Gainesville turns 100 years old in 2025, and the UF School of Music is celebrating with a series of performances, lectures, and special events through January 28th.
All Things Considered host Dana Hill went to University Auditorium to talk with Professor Laura Ellis about the instrument. A schedule of events is available at uforgancentennial.org.