Gallery: The end of Gainesville's rainbow brick road

2 of 11 — drive-download-20250825T171224Z-1-001/082525 Rainbow Crosswalk Removal KM 03.JPG

A biker stops to take a picture of the work being done to remove the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)