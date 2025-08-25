Gallery: The end of Gainesville's rainbow brick road
City of Gainesville workers dig up rainbow crosswalk bricks at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A biker stops to take a picture of the work being done to remove the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A City of Gainesville worker lays a new brick to fill in the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A lane of NE First St. is closed as City of Gainesville workers dig up the rainbow crosswalk to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
The rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. is ripped up and replaced with normal brick to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A City of Gainesville worker grabs for a new brick to fill in the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A pride flag that says "Love Thy Neighbor" stands at the end of the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. as City of Gainesville workers dig up bricks apart of it in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)