Gallery: The end of Gainesville's rainbow brick road

WUFT | By Kaley Mantz
Published August 25, 2025 at 1:15 PM EDT
City of Gainesville workers dig up rainbow crosswalk bricks at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
1 of 11  — drive-download-20250825T171224Z-1-001/082525 Rainbow Crosswalk Removal KM 09.JPG
City of Gainesville workers dig up rainbow crosswalk bricks at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A biker stops to take a picture of the work being done to remove the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
2 of 11  — drive-download-20250825T171224Z-1-001/082525 Rainbow Crosswalk Removal KM 03.JPG
A biker stops to take a picture of the work being done to remove the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
City of Gainesville workers dig rainbow crosswalk bricks at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
3 of 11  — drive-download-20250825T171224Z-1-001/082525 Rainbow Crosswalk Removal KM 01.JPG
City of Gainesville workers dig rainbow crosswalk bricks at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A City of Gainesville worker lays a new brick to fill in the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
4 of 11  — drive-download-20250825T171224Z-1-001/082525 Rainbow Crosswalk Removal KM 08.JPG
A City of Gainesville worker lays a new brick to fill in the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A City of Gainesville worker picks up a brick dug up from the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
5 of 11  — drive-download-20250825T171224Z-1-001/082525 Rainbow Crosswalk Removal KM 02.JPG
A City of Gainesville worker picks up a brick dug up from the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A lane of NE First St. is closed as City of Gainesville workers dig up the rainbow crosswalk to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
6 of 11  — drive-download-20250825T171224Z-1-001/082525 Rainbow Crosswalk Removal KM 04.JPG
A lane of NE First St. is closed as City of Gainesville workers dig up the rainbow crosswalk to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A City of Gainesville worker picks up a brick dug up from the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
7 of 11  — drive-download-20250825T171224Z-1-001/082525 Rainbow Crosswalk Removal KM 11.JPG
A City of Gainesville worker picks up a brick dug up from the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
City of Gainesville workers start diging up rainbow crosswalk bricks at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
8 of 11  — drive-download-20250825T171224Z-1-001/082525 Rainbow Crosswalk Removal KM 10.JPG
City of Gainesville workers start diging up rainbow crosswalk bricks at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
The rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. is ripped up and replaced with normal brick to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
9 of 11  — drive-download-20250825T171224Z-1-001/082525 Rainbow Crosswalk Removal KM 06.JPG
The rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. is ripped up and replaced with normal brick to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A City of Gainesville worker grabs for a new brick to fill in the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
10 of 11  — drive-download-20250825T171224Z-1-001/082525 Rainbow Crosswalk Removal KM 07.JPG
A City of Gainesville worker grabs for a new brick to fill in the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. to comply with The Florida Department of Transportation's standards in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
A pride flag that says "Love Thy Neighbor" stands at the end of the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. as City of Gainesville workers dig up bricks apart of it in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
11 of 11  — drive-download-20250825T171224Z-1-001/082525 Rainbow Crosswalk Removal KM 05.JPG
A pride flag that says "Love Thy Neighbor" stands at the end of the rainbow crosswalk at NE First Ave. and NE First St. as City of Gainesville workers dig up bricks apart of it in Gainesville, Fla., Monday, Aug 25, 2025. (Kaley Mantz/Fresh Take Florida)
Government and Politics
Kaley Mantz
Kaley is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-294-1502 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Kaley Mantz

