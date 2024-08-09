WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUFT Host Interviews

Fire and Bones: 23rd ‘Temperance Brennan’ novel brings author Kathy Reichs to The Villages

By Glenn Richards
Published August 9, 2024 at 3:33 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Photo of blonde woman (Kathy Reichs) and book jacket for her latest novel.
CBC Books
Kathy Reichs

Kathy Reichs is a forensic anthropologist, an academic, and a #1 New York Times bestselling author. Her *Temperance Brennan* novels served as the inspiration for the hit TV series Bones whose 12 seasons made it the longest-running one-hour scripted drama series produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Dr. Reichs’ first novel, Déjà Dead, was published in 1997 and became an international bestseller, winning the Ellis Award for Best First Novel. Her brand-new book, Fire and Bones, is her 23rd novel featuring the crime-solving forensic anthropologist Temperance Brennan.

She has much in common with her fictional counterpart: both are one of only 100 forensic anthropologists certified by the American Board of Forensic Anthropology. From solving real-life cases to creating captivating fiction, Dr. Reich's decades of work blurs the lines between science and storytelling.

You can dive into her world and learn more about what drives her fascinating work on Friday at 6:00 p.m. when she appears at Barnes & Noble in The Villages; 1055 Old Camp Road in the Lake Sumter Market Square.

WUFT’s Morning Edition host, Glenn Richards, spoke with her about her latest novel, her work process, and more.

WUFT Host Interviews
Glenn Richards
Glenn Richards is Operations Coordinator and local host for Morning Edition on WUFT-FM. His background includes 30+ years of radio in South Florida as an air personality, promotion director, and morning show producer (WSHE, WZTA, &amp; WFLC). His previous education includes a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of Miami where he was also general manager of WVUM-FM. Upon his arrival in Gainesville in 2006 to pursue a telecommunication master’s degree at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, he worked as an air personality at WRUF-FM (both Rock104 and Country 103.7 The Gator). One of Glenn’s passions is local music. Since 1990, he has produced and hosted local music programs in both South Florida and Gainesville, playing demos and independent releases from unsigned artists, many of whom went on to national prominence including: Marilyn Manson, Sister Hazel, For Squirrels, Matchbox 20, Saigon Kick, Mary Karlzen, Nil Lara, Hundred Waters, and more.
See stories by Glenn Richards
Latest Episodes