Fire and Bones: 23rd ‘Temperance Brennan’ novel brings author Kathy Reichs to The Villages

Kathy Reichs is a forensic anthropologist, an academic, and a #1 New York Times bestselling author. Her *Temperance Brennan* novels served as the inspiration for the hit TV series Bones whose 12 seasons made it the longest-running one-hour scripted drama series produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Dr. Reichs’ first novel, Déjà Dead, was published in 1997 and became an international bestseller, winning the Ellis Award for Best First Novel. Her brand-new book, Fire and Bones, is her 23rd novel featuring the crime-solving forensic anthropologist Temperance Brennan.

She has much in common with her fictional counterpart: both are one of only 100 forensic anthropologists certified by the American Board of Forensic Anthropology. From solving real-life cases to creating captivating fiction, Dr. Reich's decades of work blurs the lines between science and storytelling.

You can dive into her world and learn more about what drives her fascinating work on Friday at 6:00 p.m. when she appears at Barnes & Noble in The Villages; 1055 Old Camp Road in the Lake Sumter Market Square.

WUFT’s Morning Edition host, Glenn Richards, spoke with her about her latest novel, her work process, and more.

