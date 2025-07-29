Florida DOGE Gainesville audit to start this week

Gainesville city staff is gathering information in anticipation of an important visit from the state this week.

The visit, from the Florida Department of Government Efficiency, aims to crack down on irresponsible spending by local governments through an audit.

Gainesville’s budget is around $458 million.

Staff will be prepared to answer the seven pages of “broad” questions from Florida DOGE, according to Mayor Harvey Ward, the only designated spokesperson for this visit.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and newly appointed Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia are leading the initiative.

The two spoke at a press conference on July 22, detailing the program, which resembles the federal government's efficiency efforts led by the Trump administration.

DeSantis said audits will focus on areas like diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives inconsistent with state law, redundant services and spending that may indicate waste or fraud.

He said the goal is to put taxpayers first.

“Taxpayers should be respected, and that’s what we’re trying to do here,” he said.

Ingolia went on to stress the importance of holding officials responsible for their actions.

“A new era of accountability is upon us in Florida,” he said.

But Gainesville officials say there is no need for the program.

“We are not spending irresponsibly,” said Ward in an interview. “Our books are wide open to everyone.”

He emphasized the city’s dedication to the people.

“The bulk of our spending is on public safety and public works,” he said, “which is exactly where the people of Gainesville want it to be.”

He cited proof of the city’s financial responsibility, including success in: a debt reduction plan, a stable millage rate and an improved credit rating.

He said the city will continue to follow the law while also meeting the needs of the people.

“ We will be responsive to them and we will continue to meet the needs and values of our neighbors here in Gainesville,” Ward said.

Audits are also happening in Broward County, though audits are only happening in Gainesville, not Alachua County. Both Gainesville and Broward lean Democrat.

