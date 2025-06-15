WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Tell Me About It

Doug Jones, Florida Museum of Natural History

Published June 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Edward R. Murrow Awards logo
Kristen Grace
Doug Jones

This episode features Doug Jones, outgoing director of the Florida Museum of Natural History located in the Cultural Plaza on the University of Florida campus in Gainesville. The Museum’s mission combines research, preservation and interpretation of both biological diversity and cultural heritage. It houses more than 40 million specimens and cultural artifacts, including one of the largest collections of butterflies and moths. Jones, with a doctorate degree from Princeton University, has served as director for 29 years, the longest tenure of any director at a major natural history museum in the U.S., and is stepping down to return to teaching. During his tenure, the Museum has grown from a small but vigorous state museum to one of national prominence

Jones shares information on his tenure at the museum, the collections stored in their various facilities and what renovations are in process for the Museum reopening in the summer of 2026.

Florida Museum of Natural History
3215 Hull Road
Gainesville, Florida
352-846-2000

Tell Me About It
