New Florida law ends public water fluoridation, raising health concerns

"Water fluoridation is one of the 10 greatest public health achievements of the 20th century,” said Jaana Gold, a Diplomat for the American Board of Dental Public Health.

For more than half a century, fluoride has flowed through Florida’s water systems as a silent shield against tooth decay. But a newly passed law has redefined what is allowed to be added to public drinking water, ending the use of fluoride without expliciting naming it.

In many communities, especially rural ones, fluoridated water has been one of the few consistent tools for preventing cavities and promoting oral health. Now, public health experts say the change could widen health disparities, particularly in areas with limited access to dental care.

On July 1, a Florida Senate Bill 700 restricted public water systems to using only additives that improve water quality or remove contaminants. Since fluoride is added for dental health and not for treating water, the law effectively bans its use.

The bill states, “‘Water quality additive’ means any chemical, additive, or substance that is used in a public water system for the purpose of: (a) Meeting or surpassing primary or secondary drinking water standards; (b) Preventing, reducing, or removing contaminants; or (c) Improving water quality.”

This definition excludes additives not used for one of those three purposes. Since fluoride is added to prevent tooth decay—a public health benefit, not a water quality function—it does not meet this definition. That’s why the law effectively bans its use without ever mentioning "fluoride" directly.

Diplomat for the American Board of Dental Public Health Jaana Gold said removing fluoride from water systems adds to the burden of disease—particularly for vulnerable populations.

“Fluoridation helps reduce oral health disparities,” she said. “Not everyone has the same access to care.”

Gold, who also teaches at the University of Florida College of Dentistry said the loss of fluoridation would be a detriment to the public, making people vulnerable to tooth decay, infections and other medical issues.

“Losing fluoridated water adds to the burden of disease,” she said. “Infections from untreated decay can lead to heart disease, sepsis, brain abscesses, even death. And socially—it affects jobs, confidence, eating, well-being.”

While those who oppose the use of fluoridated water see the additive as a “chemical,” Gold defines it differently.

“Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral,” she said. “In water systems, we simply adjust it to a safe and effective level. It’s not medication—it’s public health.”

While public health organizations, like the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Dental Association, overwhelmingly support water fluoridation, a vocal group of opponents argues the practice is outdated and harmful.

Among them is the Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has repeatedly called for an end to fluoride in public water systems.

In a post on X from November 2024, Kennedy said, ““Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease.”

He added that, if elected, his administration would advise all U.S. water systems to remove fluoride from their supplies. Groups like the Fluoride Action Network , an organization aiming to broaden awareness of the use of fluoride, have echoed Kennedy’s concerns.

“Fluoridating water supplies is an outdated, unnecessary and dangerous relic from a 1950s public health culture” said the FAN website.

On its website, the organization cites studies linking fluoride exposure to brain development issues, reduced thyroid function, and potential links to osteosarcoma in adolescent males.

Sarah Catalanotto, executive director of the Suwannee River Area Health Education Center, works closely with underserved and rural communities in North Florida. She said the loss of fluoridated water could have ripple effects on oral health outcomes—especially in areas where access to dental care is already limited.

“We know that this is going to potentially impact and widen health disparities in the community, especially for those who are getting access to fluoride through the water system.”

The Suwannee River AHEC focuses on workforce development and health education in rural regions, where preventive care measures like water fluoridation can make a measurable difference. Without that added protection, Catalanotto said, communities could see a gradual rise in tooth decay and related complications.

Beyond the physical impacts, Catalanotto said the policy shift raises another serious issue: the spread of misinformation and the growing mistrust in public health systems.

“It can be a challenge for public health professionals and for health education, because a lot of misinformation can spread very quickly,” she said. “And, I think a lot of misinformation can lead to mistrust, and mistrust in our public health institutions, our department of health institutions and those who are really trying to put out the best and most accurate information out there.”

She encourages residents to consider where they are getting their information from, and if that source is credible to give health recommendations.

“My biggest recommendation would be to really try and look at the source of where their information is coming from,” she said. “Is their source reliable? Do they have the credentials or the training to be able to put out that type of information?”

She added that rural communities often get overlooked in policy conversations like this one, even though they are the most at risk.

“I think sometimes we forget the impact on our rural communities,” she said. “And it’s important they get access to those evidence-based recommendations, just like anybody else.”

Her hope is that health education can bridge the gap, not just between science and the public, but between policy and lived experience in the communities most affected.

“It’s really important for us to remember that it is not our job to tell somebody how to act or what to do,” she said. “But our hope is that through very clear, evidence-based information that is understandable, we can help raise awareness and help people be more proactive in their health decisions.”

