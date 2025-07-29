City of Alachua won’t investigate planner resignations

The Alachua City Commission voted, again, not to investigate why three of its planners left earlier this year.

Commissioners Dayna Williams and Jennifer Ringersen opposed the investigation while Commissioner Jacob Fletcher and Mayor Walter Welch said it would provide the public “closure.” Fletcher moved to hire outside attorney Cliff Shepard, one of two candidates City Attorney Marian Rush had suggested.

The final vote was 2-2, with Commissioner Shirley Green Brown absent for medical reasons. Without a majority vote, the motion failed.

The topic of an investigation has recurred on city agendas since February, when three planners resigned abruptly and one wrote an open letter alleging outside influence in the development approval process.

Monday’s narrow vote marks the second time the commission has voted not to proceed with the investigation. The first came on Feb. 24, two weeks after the commission unanimously voted to instruct City Attorney Rush to find attorneys who could work on the project.

Residents continued to push for an investigation ahead of the city’s April elections.

It appeared the commission had renewed interest in an investigation after residents in April elected Commissioner Jacob Fletcher and Mayor Walter Welch, both of whom centered accountability and transparency in their campaigns. The commission voted 4-1 on May 19 to resume the search for an attorney, with Williams in dissent.

“We assured [citizens] that we were going to do this and now we’re backing out,” said Mayor Welch at Monday’s meeting.“That doesn’t look good in getting the trust of the citizens.”

City Attorney Rush had suggested either Mark Barneby or Cliff Shepard for the role, both of whom are board certified in local government law. Both candidates agreed to conduct in-person interviews with resignees and other stakeholders and produce a written report with their findings by September.

The two charged between $300 to $350 per hour for their work for an anticipated total of $25,000 to $35,000 to be paid from the city’s general fund.

“I’m struggling to spend $25,000 to $35,000 on what feels like a glorified exit interview,” Williams said, noting she’d prefer to spend it on the Hathcock Community Center or restoration of Pinkoson Springs .

“I think trust, and the price we place on trust particularly in our public officials, in our public servants, is paramount to our residents,” Fletcher said. “I feel like there is a cloud of mistrust.”

Ringersen disagreed.

“I do not feel that there is a cloud,” she said, noting an investigation would feel like “looking back instead of moving forward.”

The city has filled the roles of planning director and principal planner. The third position remains open.