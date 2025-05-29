Alachua city manager resigns

Mike DaRoza

Alachua City Manager Mike DaRoza submitted his resignation on Monday. He worked for the city for eight years, serving as city manager for the last four.

“I have worked hard to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of City government, and to make sure that our limited resources are used in the best possible way to serve the people of the Good Life Community,” DaRoza wrote in his resignation.

The city commission appointee came under scrutiny earlier this year after three of the city’s planners resigned and one released an open letter alleging undue influence from DaRoza’s predecessor, Adam Boukari.

DaRoza denied the allegations in March , calling them “completely false and unfounded.”

The city commission initially voted not to investigate why the planners left but reversed its decision last week. The commission hasn’t yet voted on how to conduct the investigation.

The roles of planner and principal planner remain unfilled, according to job postings on the city’s website.

DaRoza called the decision to leave “difficult” in his resignation and said the city “is in good hands.”

His last day will be June 8.

City public information officer Brent Lanier told WUFT, “details regarding the transition process and an announcement of an interim city manager are forthcoming.”

As for whether Assistant City Manager Rodolfo Valladres will fill the role, Valladres said he's, "currently focused on supporting the organization through this transition and ensuring we maintain stability for our staff and residents."