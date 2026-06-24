Weather Word Wednesday

Lightning - June 24, 2026

Lightning is a giant spark of electricity in the atmosphere or between the atmosphere and the ground. Lightning is fascinating to watch but also extremely dangerous. A bolt of lightning can reach 30,000º Kelvin — about 5 times hotter than the sun's surface. Lightning is one of the top weather killers in the United States. Lightning also injures many more people than it kills and leaves some victims with life-long health problems. Learn more about Lightning from the National Weather Service