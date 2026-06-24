Weather Word Wednesday
WUFT Weather Word Wednesday is a fun way for everyone to learn the weather terms we hear often. From "Atmosphere" to "Zephyr" and every term in between, Weather Word Wednesday has you covered. Watch WUFT-TV several times daily to learn the weather word and visit our Weather Word Wednesday web page to discover a full glossary of your favorite weather terms.
Lightning - June 24, 2026
Lightning is a giant spark of electricity in the atmosphere or between the atmosphere and the ground. Lightning is fascinating to watch but also extremely dangerous. A bolt of lightning can reach 30,000º Kelvin — about 5 times hotter than the sun's surface. Lightning is one of the top weather killers in the United States. Lightning also injures many more people than it kills and leaves some victims with life-long health problems. Learn more about Lightning from the National Weather Service