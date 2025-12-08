Help us learn how audiences engage with news
Funded by the Knight Foundation, researchers at the University of Florida are studying how audiences engage with news and how to strengthen support for high-quality journalism.
As part of this effort, some WUFT visitors may be invited to try short brain-stimulating quizzes or read messages highlighting the important role of readers in public media.
Participation is completely voluntary. All data collected will remain anonymous and will be analyzed only for research purposes in the public interest.
If you have questions, please contact the research team:
- Jane Bambauer, J.D., janebambauer@ufl.edu
- Professor of Law, Brechner Eminent Scholar Chair, College of Journalism and Communications
- Myiah Hutchens, Ph.D., myiahhutchens@ufl.edu
- Chair & Associate Professor, Department of Public Relations, College of Journalism and Communications
- Jieun Shin, Ph.D., jieun.shin@ufl.edu
- Associate Professor, Department of Media Production, Management, & Technology, College of Journalism and Communications