Gainesville Regional Airport to add 420 parking spots

WUFT | By Maria Avlonitis
Published August 14, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT

GAINESVILLE — Gainesville Regional Airport will soon offer more parking options with a new garage that includes 420 spots, airport officials say.

Allan Penksa, CEO of the Gainesville Alachua County Regional Airport Authority, said the expansion is essential as the airport continues to grow. “Our industry can be very turbulent, especially for regional airports. And so we have to be very careful in how we grow and to make sure that we don't overinvest or underinvest,” he said.

Last year, more than 578,000 people flew in and out of the airport, a 3.5% increase that broke the 2019 record.

The project cost about $11 million, and parking will cost about $16 a day. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 27.
Maria Avlonitis
Maria is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
