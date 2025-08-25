Kids are more likely to get sick going back to school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — As students head back to school, experts warn that the likelihood of children getting sick increases.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies three key conditions for a disease to spread: a host, a pathogen, and the right environment. Schools, with their crowded classrooms and communal spaces, provide the perfect environment for illness to spread, especially as children return after summer breaks with lower immunity levels.

Jerne Shapiro, an epidemiology professor at the University of Florida, explains that the combination of close contact, new germs, and lowered immunity creates an ideal setting for diseases to circulate.

To help prevent illness, Shapiro advises parents to teach children good hygiene, ensure they get enough sleep, and stay current on vaccinations. She also encourages schools to promote the importance of staying home when students are sick.

