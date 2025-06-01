FPREN Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller on the 2025 Hurricane Season Forecast - Encore

Tim Miller

Today’s episode features the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network known as FPREN – a critical link between Florida’s public media stations and the state’s Emergency Management Network during a crisis. Through the statewide network, stations receive accurate and real-time information on important weather, safety and evacuation details to help protect residents during storms, hurricanes and other severe weather events. FPREN also provides weather forecasts and storm tracking to broadcast stations in the South Carolina Education Television Network.

FPREN Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller discusses the forecast for the 2025 hurricane season and the likelihood for major storms and tropical disturbances to impact the counties served by WUFT. He also shares information on weather resources available on-air, online and from the free Florida Storms app and the BEACON app. Both are available for iPhone and Android devices.