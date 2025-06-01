WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

FPREN Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller on the 2025 Hurricane Season Forecast - Encore

By Sue Wagner
Published June 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tim Miller
Tim Miller

Today’s episode features the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network known as FPREN – a critical link between Florida’s public media stations and the state’s Emergency Management Network during a crisis. Through the statewide network, stations receive accurate and real-time information on important weather, safety and evacuation details to help protect residents during storms, hurricanes and other severe weather events. FPREN also provides weather forecasts and storm tracking to broadcast stations in the South Carolina Education Television Network.

FPREN Chief Meteorologist Tim Miller discusses the forecast for the 2025 hurricane season and the likelihood for major storms and tropical disturbances to impact the counties served by WUFT. He also shares information on weather resources available on-air, online and from the free Florida Storms app and the BEACON app. Both are available for iPhone and Android devices.

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes