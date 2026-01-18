This episode features the Hippodrome State Theatre in downtown Gainesville. The Hippodrome, founded in 1971, is regarded as a professional regional theater. The 2026 season kicks off with “Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein” from Jan. 30 to Feb. 15. Other productions include the “Accomplice” by Rupert Holmes and the “Million Dollar Quartet.” Performances run Wednesday through Sunday. The Hippodrome also houses a cinema that showcases a variety of films, both old and new, and a summer theater camp for children of all ages. Consulting Producer Evans Haile shares information on the main stage productions, the cinema offerings and the gallery that hosts art exhibitions and special events.

Haile wears several hats including Gainesville Orchestra Artistic Director and Conductor. The Orchestra performs at various times of the year at the Jackson Sasser Fine Arts Hall at Santa Fe College. He is also the Executive Director of Opera North in New Hampshire. More information on showtimes, tickets and memberships for the theatre and orchestra is are available at thehipp.org and gainesvilleorchestra.com.

Hippodrome State Theatre

25 S.E. 2nd Place

Gainesville

352-375-4477

thehipp.org

Gainesville Orchestra

gainesvilleorchestra.com

