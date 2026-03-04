NAACP demands answers on Alachua County school rezoning plan

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — The NAACP and local organizations are pushing Alachua County Public Schools for answers about a debated school rezoning plan they say will disproportionately impact eastside communities.

In a letter sent to WUFT Tuesday, organization leaders said they held two town hall meetings last month, but no district representatives attended either gathering.

Eastside residents say they want direct answers from the district about proposals to close or consolidate schools in their neighborhoods. Community members believe families on the eastside will bear the brunt of any changes.

The NAACP is asking the school board to address their questions before taking official action on the rezoning plan.

WUFT reached out to the Alachua County School Board for response to the NAACP's claims. This story will be updated when the district responds

