WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NAACP demands answers on Alachua County school rezoning plan

WUFT | By WUFT News
Published March 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM EST

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — The NAACP and local organizations are pushing Alachua County Public Schools for answers about a debated school rezoning plan they say will disproportionately impact eastside communities.

In a letter sent to WUFT Tuesday, organization leaders said they held two town hall meetings last month, but no district representatives attended either gathering.

Eastside residents say they want direct answers from the district about proposals to close or consolidate schools in their neighborhoods. Community members believe families on the eastside will bear the brunt of any changes.

The NAACP is asking the school board to address their questions before taking official action on the rezoning plan.

WUFT reached out to the Alachua County School Board for response to the NAACP's claims. This story will be updated when the district responds
As Seen on WUFT-TV News
WUFT News
Contact WUFT News by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news @wuft.org
See stories by WUFT News

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required