Gainesville Police Department says it will eventually sign agreement with ICE

WUFT | By Megan Gonzales-Mugaburu,
Ava Wherley
Published March 4, 2026 at 3:15 PM EST
WUFT News Archive

The Gainesville Police Department says it WILL eventually sign a 287(g) agreement with ICE, though it’s unclear when.

The agreement would allow some law enforcement officers to act as ICE agents.

"I t's a requirement by the state that that has to be signed," said GPD Public Information Officer Art Forgey.

"We believe that it's not within the best interest of our community to sign that. We don't agree with it, and we're not gonna enforce customs law, but we have to sign it," said Forgey.

Forgey says, when signed, the agreement will not change how officers police the community and the department’s focus will remain on public safety and community trust.

All 67 counties in the state — including Alachua County — have signed 287(g) agreements.
Megan Gonzales-Mugaburu
Megan is a reporter for WUFT News
Ava Wherley
