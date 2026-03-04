Ethan Magoc named Director of the Innovation News Center

Ethan Magoc has been named director of the Innovation News Center (INC) in the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications (UFCJC). Since May 2025, Magoc has served as Interim Director, providing steady, thoughtful leadership while advancing several strategic priorities for the INC.

Ethan Magoc

Among his most significant contributions, Magoc led the development and implementation of the Innovation News Center’s artificial intelligence policy and integrated its use into newsroom workflows and curriculum.

He has also guided the continued growth and expansion of INC platforms, including preparations for the launch of UF+, a new streaming platform that will expand the reach of student journalism, and efforts to modernize broadcast and digital presentation. He has supported the emphasis on rural reporting opportunities, enhancing the depth and impact of our regional coverage, while seeking to strengthen the camaraderie and collaboration across WUFT and WRUF.

Under his leadership, the INC achieved a record enrollment of 440 student immersion experiences in Spring 2026, a team achievement marking 60% growth over the past four years.

Magoc’s service as Interim Director builds on a decade of leadership at the College. Since joining CJC in 2015, he has served in multiple editorial and teaching roles, including Managing Editor of the INC. His leadership has helped transform more than 2,500 course assignments into published stories for audiences on WUFT.org, while mentoring dozens of student journalists who have gone on to full-time newsroom positions nationwide.

