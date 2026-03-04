WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
The world inside a leaf pile

WUFT | By Candy Fontana Verde ,
Maria Avlonitis
Published March 4, 2026 at 8:42 PM EST
Trees ranging from Live Oak to Florida elms across North Central Florida continue to shed leaves as Spring approaches, resulting in mounds of leaves in yards and gutters. Though the piles of leaves are dead, inside, they're bustling with life.
Candy Fontana Verde and Maria Avlonitis/WUFT News
Leaves seem to be everywhere at this time of year. Though it’s tempting to grab the leaf blower or throw them away, you might want to consider leaving the leaves alone.

The layers of leaf litter serve as a home to insects, arthropods and microorganisms, especially when it gets cold outside.

Several species of butterflies and moths lay eggs in leaf litter, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, and other small critters like snakes and toads take cover in the piles.

In Florida, the native Polyphemus Moth wrap cocoons in dead leaves with silk, creating a camouflaged home that blends in with leaf litter.

Though it might be a pain to rake them into piles, dead leaves add nutrients to the soil when it is decomposed.
Dead leaves can also serve as a natural mulch for your yard to stunt weed growth, according to Jaret Daniels, an entomologist at the University of Florida.

“Many different insects and arthropods live in or use the leaf litter as habitat, resources or as some sort of protection,” Daniels said. “It's a great area for a lot of moisture, so it helps to minimize desiccation for a lot of insects and arthropods as well.”
