Photo gallery: Celebrating the Lunar New Year

WUFT | By Kade Sowers
Published February 8, 2026 at 12:14 AM EST
Kylie Kan Lok Wong performs "Special Person" during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association's Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kylie Kan Lok Wong performs “Special Person” during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Two women form a heart with their arms during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association's Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Two women form a heart with their arms during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT)
Kade Sowers/WUFT
A couple shows off traditional Chinese attire during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association's Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
A couple shows off traditional Chinese attire during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
A couple make their entrance for a fashion show during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association's Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
A couple make their entrance for a fashion show during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Fashion show participants bow to the crowd during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association's Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Fashion show participants bow to the crowd during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Dancers from the ACE Company begin their set during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association's Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Dancers from the ACE Company begin their set during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Jijun Nie prepares to sing "Falling Leaves" during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association's Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Jijun Nie prepares to sing “Falling Leaves” during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Jijun Nie sings "Falling Leaves" during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association's Lunar New Year production, at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Jijun Nie sings “Falling Leaves” during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production, at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Jijun Nie sings "Falling Leaves" during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association's Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Jijun Nie sings “Falling Leaves” during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Members of CASA Dance perform a traditional dance during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association's Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Members of CASA Dance perform a traditional dance during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Members of CASA Dance perform a traditional dance during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association's Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Members of CASA Dance perform a traditional dance during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Members of CASA Dance perform a traditional dance during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association's Lunar New Year production.
Members of CASA Dance perform a traditional dance during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production.
Kade Sowers/WUFT

The Chinese American Student Association at the University of Florida performed "Tied by Destiny," a Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Friday.
