Photo gallery: Celebrating the Lunar New Year

2 of 12 — 020626 Tied By Destiny KS 03.jpg

Two women form a heart with their arms during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT)

Kade Sowers/WUFT