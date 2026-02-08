Photo gallery: Celebrating the Lunar New Year
Kylie Kan Lok Wong performs “Special Person” during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Two women form a heart with their arms during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Kade Sowers/WUFT)
Kade Sowers/WUFT
A couple shows off traditional Chinese attire during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
A couple make their entrance for a fashion show during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Fashion show participants bow to the crowd during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Dancers from the ACE Company begin their set during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Jijun Nie prepares to sing “Falling Leaves” during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Jijun Nie sings “Falling Leaves” during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production, at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Members of CASA Dance perform a traditional dance during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Kade Sowers/WUFT
Members of CASA Dance perform a traditional dance during "Tied by Destiny," the University of Florida Chinese American Student Association’s Lunar New Year production.
Kade Sowers/WUFT
The Chinese American Student Association at the University of Florida performed "Tied by Destiny," a Lunar New Year production at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Friday.