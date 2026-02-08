Photo gallery: Florida Invitational Step Show pre-show at Bo Diddley
1 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 04.jpg
Malachi Thorne emcees The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
2 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 02.jpg
Giant letters lean against the stage at Bo Diddley Plaza before the start of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
3 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 05.jpg
Musu Sheriff emcees The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
4 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 06.jpg
Jayla Leonard performs as part of the Top Notch Divas at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
5 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 08.jpg
Winter Jones performs as part of the Top Notch Divas at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
6 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 11.jpg
Jaliyah Anderson performs as part of the Top Notch Divas at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
7 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 13.jpg
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
8 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 14.jpg
Jaliyah Anderson performs as part of the Top Notch Divas at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
9 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 17.jpg
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
10 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 18.jpg
Jason Occean performs a karaoke number at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
11 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 20.jpg
Nylasia Souter dances with the audience at Bo Diddley Plaza as part of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
12 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 21.jpg
Top Notch Divas director, Ms. Trina, dances with the audience at Bo Diddley Plaza as part of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
13 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 22.jpg
Jaliyah Anderson dances with the audience at Bo Diddley Plaza as part of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
14 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 24.jpg
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
15 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 26.jpg
Gabriel Henry leads a line dance at Bo Diddley Plaza as part of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
16 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 27.jpg
Members of Rekonstruktion Dance Troupe pose for photos before performing at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
17 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 28.jpg
Yasmine Lindsey poses with friends during The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
18 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 30.jpg
Alvin Tuma performs as part of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
19 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 31.jpg
Jon Eugene performs as part of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
20 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 33.jpg
Rueben Roberts performs as part of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.,The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
21 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 36.jpg
Charan Sriram (left) and David Ward (right) grill at Bo Diddley Plaza during the The Demo & Stroll pre-show at The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
22 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 46.jpg
Members of Rekonstruktion Dance Troupe perform at Bo Diddley Plaza as part of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
23 of 23 — 020726 BA Step Show 51.jpg
Members of Rekonstruktion Dance Troupe stroll at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show was held at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville on Saturday.