WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photo gallery: Florida Invitational Step Show pre-show at Bo Diddley

WUFT | By Bayden Armstrong
Published February 8, 2026 at 2:02 PM EST
Malachi Thorne emcees The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
1 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 04.jpg
Malachi Thorne emcees The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Giant letters lean against the stage at Bo Diddley Plaza before the start of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
2 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 02.jpg
Giant letters lean against the stage at Bo Diddley Plaza before the start of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Musu Sheriff emcees The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
3 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 05.jpg
Musu Sheriff emcees The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Jayla Leonard performs as part of the Top Notch Divas at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
4 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 06.jpg
Jayla Leonard performs as part of the Top Notch Divas at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Winter Jones performs as part of the Top Notch Divas at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
5 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 08.jpg
Winter Jones performs as part of the Top Notch Divas at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Jaliyah Anderson performs as part of the Top Notch Divas at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
6 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 11.jpg
Jaliyah Anderson performs as part of the Top Notch Divas at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Jayla Leonard performs as part of the Top Notch Divas at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
7 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 13.jpg
Jayla Leonard performs as part of the Top Notch Divas at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Jaliyah Anderson performs as part of the Top Notch Divas at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
8 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 14.jpg
Jaliyah Anderson performs as part of the Top Notch Divas at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Malachi Thorne emcees The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
9 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 17.jpg
Malachi Thorne emcees The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Jason Occean performs a karaoke number at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
10 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 18.jpg
Jason Occean performs a karaoke number at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Nylasia Souter dances with the audience at Bo Diddley Plaza as part of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
11 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 20.jpg
Nylasia Souter dances with the audience at Bo Diddley Plaza as part of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Top Notch Divas director, Ms. Trina, dances with the audience at Bo Diddley Plaza as part of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
12 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 21.jpg
Top Notch Divas director, Ms. Trina, dances with the audience at Bo Diddley Plaza as part of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Jaliyah Anderson dances with the audience at Bo Diddley Plaza as part of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
13 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 22.jpg
Jaliyah Anderson dances with the audience at Bo Diddley Plaza as part of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Nylasia Souter dances with the audience at Bo Diddley Plaza as part of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
14 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 24.jpg
Nylasia Souter dances with the audience at Bo Diddley Plaza as part of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Gabriel Henry leads a line dance at Bo Diddley Plaza as part of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
15 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 26.jpg
Gabriel Henry leads a line dance at Bo Diddley Plaza as part of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Members of Rekonstruktion Dance Troupe pose for photos before performing at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
16 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 27.jpg
Members of Rekonstruktion Dance Troupe pose for photos before performing at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Yasmine Lindsey poses with friends during The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
17 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 28.jpg
Yasmine Lindsey poses with friends during The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Alvin Tuma performs as part of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
18 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 30.jpg
Alvin Tuma performs as part of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Jon Eugene performs as part of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
19 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 31.jpg
Jon Eugene performs as part of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Rueben Roberts performs as part of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.,The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
20 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 33.jpg
Rueben Roberts performs as part of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.,The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Charan Sriram (left) and David Ward (right) grill at Bo Diddley Plaza during the The Demo & Stroll pre-show at The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
21 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 36.jpg
Charan Sriram (left) and David Ward (right) grill at Bo Diddley Plaza during the The Demo & Stroll pre-show at The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Members of Rekonstruktion Dance Troupe perform at Bo Diddley Plaza as part of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
22 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 46.jpg
Members of Rekonstruktion Dance Troupe perform at Bo Diddley Plaza as part of The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News
Members of Rekonstruktion Dance Troupe stroll at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
23 of 23  — 020726 BA Step Show 51.jpg
Members of Rekonstruktion Dance Troupe stroll at The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show at Bo Diddley Plaza, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Bayden Armstrong/WUFT News

The Demo & Stroll pre-show of The Florida Invitational Step Show was held at Bo Diddley Plaza in downtown Gainesville on Saturday.
Tags
Arts and Entertainment GainesvilleAlachua County
Bayden Armstrong
Bayden Armstrong
See stories by Bayden Armstrong

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required