WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Historic elevator at Hippodrome Theatre restored after long restoration

WUFT | By Sofia Dinka
Published August 25, 2025 at 11:25 PM EDT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — City officials and community members gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the restoration of the historic elevator at the Hippodrome Theatre, a long-awaited project that marks the return of a beloved feature.

The elevator, originally installed in 1924 when the building served as a post office, had been out of service for a year before being brought back into operation.

The restoration team faced a unique challenge—there were no blueprints or part numbers for the elevator. The system was so unique that parts had to be sent to elevator experts who reverse-engineered them to ensure they worked properly.

Bob Robins, the Hippodrome’s retired facility manager, called the elevator "a living museum," emphasizing that it's more than just a mode of transport—it's part of the experience for visitors.

The restored elevator still features the brassy lattice that slides shut when passengers enter and a slight whir when it moves, retaining the steampunk charm of its 1924 design.
Heard It On WUFT-FM
Sofia Dinka
Sofia is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Sofia Dinka

Subscribe to The Point newsletter

Sign up to get a daily morning email with a roundup of all the need-to-know news and information from our area and the state of Florida, curated by WUFT News.

* indicates required