Historic elevator at Hippodrome Theatre restored after long restoration

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — City officials and community members gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the restoration of the historic elevator at the Hippodrome Theatre, a long-awaited project that marks the return of a beloved feature.

The elevator, originally installed in 1924 when the building served as a post office, had been out of service for a year before being brought back into operation.

The restoration team faced a unique challenge—there were no blueprints or part numbers for the elevator. The system was so unique that parts had to be sent to elevator experts who reverse-engineered them to ensure they worked properly.

Bob Robins, the Hippodrome’s retired facility manager, called the elevator "a living museum," emphasizing that it's more than just a mode of transport—it's part of the experience for visitors.

The restored elevator still features the brassy lattice that slides shut when passengers enter and a slight whir when it moves, retaining the steampunk charm of its 1924 design.

