Q&A with Britton Drew, candidate for Levy County Sheriff

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Britton Drew, who is running to become the Levy County Sheriff.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

The Sheriff’s Office is the people’s office. For quite some time, people have encouraged me to run. After a period of self reflection and praying, I decided it was my time to run for this office.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

The three most pressing issues relating to the Sheriff’s Office as I see it are:

1.) The drug problem within Levy County.

2.) The Sheriff’s Office current sense of diminished employee morale within all sections.

3). Lack of community relationships.

Your suggested solution for the top problem:

Addressing the drug problem requires an assertive policing approach, applying proactive policing along with utilizing specialized units like Drug Task Force and a replenished, highly trained K-9 unit.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

Providing our employees with a strong sense of support, appreciation, listening to their input and concerns will increase morale and create a more enjoyable working atmosphere.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

The best way to increase community relationships is to re establish trust and engage communities more directly like creating a citizen advisory board and community liaisons.

If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

If elected, reinvigorating employee morale and support will be the most cost effective approach to moving forward to all my goals.

What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

The vast majority of voters in Levy County are regular every day, hard working, family oriented people that deserve an elected lawman that is also hard working, high energy that comes from generations of good, hard working family origins. And as an elected Sheriff, I will lead a Sheriff’s Office for EVERYONE. I will also be a Sheriff that cares about and works hard for the people, all year round- not just close to an election. Most importantly my entire office will be mindful of safeguarding people’s God given Constitutional liberties.