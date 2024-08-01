Q&A with Rick Surrency, candidate for Putnam County Superintendent of Schools

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Rick Surrency, candidate for the Putnam County Superintendent of Schools.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

I ran for office in 2016 to create a highly effective school district that is recognized both statewide and nationally. I plan to continue my efforts if re-elected in 2024.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

1. Student and staff safety.

2. Teacher Recruitment and Retention.

3. Continued improvement in student outcomes.



Your suggested solution for the top problem:

I plan to continue best practices of hardening schools, following safety protocols, and implementing our first in the state guardian program. Our guardian program was implemented in 2018 along with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office to provide highly trained armed school personnel to work alongside uniformed school resource officers to protect students and staff from an armed intruder.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

We will continue to aggressively recruit prospective teachers from universities. We offer a very competitive salary and a nationally recognized Novice Teacher Mentor program to support 0-3 year teachers in all aspects of their profession. Our novice teacher retention rates have improved from 65% to 93% in the past 5 years. We also have a Grow Your Own program to provide the opportunity for teaching assistants to earn their teaching credentials while working in the schools.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

Our teaching and learning department provides quarterly professional development for all district teachers in highly effective instructional practices. Teachers are supported by side by side coaching and continual collaboration with fellow teachers. Students are regularly assessed in the state standards and provided with additional supports to reach grade level proficiency.

If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

If re-elected to a 3rd term, I will continue to follow our district's strategic plan to systematically improve instruction and student achievement in our district.

What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

I am a veteran educator with 46 years of experience. I lead people to become the very best they can be to meet the needs of our students and staff. In 2023, I was recognized as the Superintendent of the Year for the State of Florida. My recognition is a credit to all the hard working 1500 employees in our school district. I would ask for your vote on August 20th to continue to upward trajectory of our school district.