Q&A with Mark Hunter, candidate for Columbia County Sheriff

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Mark Hunter, who is running to become the Columbia County Sheriff.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

As your Sheriff, I decided to run for this office again, because I have unfinished business. We’ve built a strong and effective Sheriff’s Office, but there’s more work to be done to ensure our community’s safety and prosperity. My commitment to Columbia County drives me to continue improving our public safety, managing growth, and maintaining fiscal responsibility. With my experience and dedication, I believe I am best positioned to lead our community forward and address the challenges we face.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

The most important issues affecting Columbia County and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are managing rapid growth, ensuring public safety, and maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Your suggested solution for the top problem:

Managing Rapid Growth:

• Issue: Columbia County is experiencing significant growth, which places increasing demands on our infrastructure and public services, including law enforcement.

• Solutions: To address this, we need to ensure that the Sheriff’s Office grows in tandem with the county. This includes:

• Increasing staffing levels to handle the rising volume of calls for service.

• Acquiring additional equipment and resources to support our officers.

• Providing comprehensive training to ensure our team is well-prepared to meet new challenges.

• Collaborating with county commissioners and other stakeholders to align our strategic planning with the county’s development efforts.



Your suggested solution for problem two:

Ensuring Public Safety:

• Issue: Public safety is paramount for the well-being of our residents and the prosperity of our local businesses. As our community grows, so do the challenges in maintaining safety.

• Solutions: To enhance public safety, I propose:

• Continuing to foster strong relationships with local business owners and residents to enhance crime prevention and resolution efforts.

• Implementing advanced technologies such as real-time crime centers and Flock cameras to improve our ability to prevent and respond to crime.

• Conducting regular safety meetings and threat assessments in businesses and schools to ensure they are prepared for any incidents.

• Promoting community policing initiatives to build trust and cooperation between law enforcement and the community.



Your suggested solution for problem three:

Maintaining Fiscal Responsibility:

• Issue: Responsible financial management is crucial for the long-term stability and success of our county.

• Solutions: To maintain fiscal responsibility, we will:

• Continue to balance our budget each year and return unused funds to the county, demonstrating our commitment to transparency and accountability.

• Seek out grants and alternative funding sources to support our initiatives without placing an undue burden on taxpayers.

• Work closely with county officials to ensure that our financial practices align with broader county goals and priorities.

By addressing these key issues with practical and proactive solutions, we can ensure that Columbia County remains a safe, prosperous, and well-managed community. My experience and dedication to this office uniquely position me to lead these efforts effectively.



If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

The top priority will be to continue addressing the challenges of Columbia County’s growth. We will continue enhancing our proactive law enforcement efforts by increasing our presence in the community and using advanced technology to prevent crime and ensure public safety.

I also plan to strengthen partnerships with local businesses, schools, and organizations to address growth challenges collaboratively. By aligning our law enforcement strategies with community needs, we can maintain an environment where every resident feels secure and valued. My commitment is to keep the Sheriff’s Office responsive and dedicated to the safety and prosperity of Columbia County.



What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

Voters should know that my candidacy is driven by a deep commitment to the safety and well-being of Columbia County. As your Sheriff, I have dedicated myself to building a stronger, safer, and more connected community, and I believe there is still more work to be done.

1. Proven Leadership and Experience: My tenure as your Sheriff has been marked by significant achievements, including reducing crime through advanced technology, maintaining a high retention rate among our staff, and achieving fiscal responsibility with consistent positive audit results. My experience and track record demonstrate that I am capable of effectively leading the Sheriff’s Office and addressing the challenges we face.

2. Commitment to Public Safety: Ensuring the safety of our community is my top priority. I have worked tirelessly to implement innovative solutions such as real-time crime centers and Flock cameras, which have helped reduce crime rates. My strong relationships with local business owners and residents have also played a crucial role in our crime prevention and resolution efforts.

3. Focus on Community Growth: Columbia County is experiencing rapid growth, and it is essential that our Sheriff’s Office grows alongside it. I am committed to increasing staffing levels, upgrading equipment, and providing comprehensive training to our officers. By doing so, we can effectively manage the rising volume of calls for service and maintain high standards of law enforcement.

4. Fiscal Responsibility: I have always prioritized transparency and accountability in managing our budget. By balancing our budget each year, returning unused funds, and seeking out alternative funding sources, I have ensured that our resources are used efficiently to benefit the community. My fiscal responsibility is a testament to my dedication to being a good steward of public trust.

5. Strong Community Relationships: I believe that a successful Sheriff’s Office is built on strong relationships with the community. Whether it’s through regular safety meetings, threat assessments, or simply being available to address concerns, I have worked hard to ensure that the Sheriff’s Office is accessible and responsive to the needs of our citizens.

Ultimately, I am running for re-election because I have unfinished business. We have built a strong foundation, but there is more work to be done to ensure that Columbia County remains a safe, prosperous, and well-managed community. I am deeply committed to continuing our progress and making a positive impact on the lives of our residents. Your support is crucial in achieving our shared vision for a better future.