Q&A with Burton Melaugh, candidate for Hernando County Commission District 3

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Burton Melaugh, who is running to for the Hernando County Commission District 3 seat.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

Because living in service is life's greatest joy and to fight government overbearance.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

1. Need for economic development.

2. Better control of housing development.

3. Need for greater access to, and community involvement from, public officials.

Your suggested solution for the top problem:

Industrial development.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

Better control of clear cutting, more firm enforcement of permit requirements, and diligence with protecting environmental and historical concerns.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

Perpetual community volunteerism from public officials.

If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

Economic development. We have a critical need for living wage employment and industrial property tax income for Hernando County.

What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

I am a war veteran and business owner with decades of volunteerism in political and charitable affairs, with the purpose of empowering others. I am coming to be a servant, not a king.