Q&A with Fred Martin Jr., candidate for Suwannee County Sheriff

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Fred Martin Jr., candidate for Suwannee County Sheriff.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

I've been running for Sheriff of Suwannee County, FL since 2012; I'm running to promote professionalism and better ethics in law enforcement, and body cameras that can"t be turned off or muted on all law enforcement officers. I'm also willing to wear one.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

(1) the unfunded mandate from the State's recent outlawing of homelessness in Florida, tax payers are on the hook to fund it and the Sheriff is on the hook to enforce it.

(2) having to build a shelter or move the 'homeless' encampment every year if a shelter is not available.

(3) misuse and abuse of the new homeless ban.

Your suggested solution for the top problem:

Lobby the State for some funding and fight NIMBY (not-in-my-backyard)

Your suggested solution for problem two:

fight NIMBY and pray for more affordable housing options while I coordinate with the health department for solutions that have to be approved by the State (the State has stripped local municipalities of a lot of their power to do anything without State approval) as well as the local populace.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

Body cameras that cannot be turned off or muted and enforcement of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Law Enforcement Ethics.

If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

Win the trust and support of my subordinates and the community.

What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

This is my 4th run for Sheriff, 2x as an NPA candidate and 2x as a write-in candidate; I've had a single page ad in every issue of The Swapper for 10+ years and a 3 page IACP Ethics in the Swapper 5 or 6 times a year (most recent is July 4,2024)