Q&A with Sydney Myers, candidate for Putnam County Tax Collector

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Sydney Myers, candidate for the Putnam County Tax Collector.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

I was made aware of several issues in the Tax Collector's office, and I have worked for a Tax Defense law firm for the past 6 years working with the IRS. This allows me to do the same work on a more local level.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

Prior to and during my campaign, I've heard of a few issues. Most importantly, I believe that by statute, the Tax Collector is collecting an unnecessary commission on a recently passed bond. Next, I have found multiple instances where the Tax Collector has incorrectly collected taxes from citizens as well as the commission being collected from the School Board was done so in error. Finally, the most common thing I heard was a lack of knowledge by citizens in Putnam County. Citizens simply don't know some things that the Tax Collector's office does, or they do not know what may be available to them like payment plans or exemptions for several various things.

Your suggested solution for the top problem:

My solution for this would be to stop the commission until an updated AG opinion is provided on it. There was an AG opinion from the 1970s which is outdated and states a fee office would become a budget office if stopped. However, the statutes saying they must collect or not collect do not state this. So, I want to do my due diligence and get an updated opinion involving ALL of the statutes and not just one side of them. FL Statute 192.091 states the Tax Collector has a right to collect this commission while FL Statute 192.102 states they do not have to. The current Tax Collector's office started charging this commission immediately and then when challenged, they didn't do enough due diligence in reaching out to verify their opinion of the statutes versus the entity's opinion.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

The best way to correct overcharging or incorrectly taking amounts from citizens is to implement or improve processes in the system to ensure only what is supposed to happen does. My first steps will be to begin a review process and then once completed, move into an implementation process of improvements or new systems.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

For the education issue, I want to make sure there is more education provided to citizens through mailers and social media. Currently, the Tax Collector's office makes social media posts that are informative, but they seem to avoid things like exemptions that may help save citizens who are seniors or veterans additional money on their taxes. We won't do that when I get in office. If you qualify for something, you'll get it.

If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

I intend to stop the collecting of a commission I believe is not required until an official opinion is received stating otherwise.

What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

I am running to do what is best for the citizens of Putnam County and not what is best for the Tax Collector's office budget at the time. Any additional unnecessary or inaccurate collections do not get returned to the citizens, but to the Board of County Commissioners.