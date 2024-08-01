Q&A with Leon Edenfield, candidate for Putnam County School Board District 2

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Leon Edenfield, candidate for the Putnam County School Board District 2 seat.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

The overwhelming concerns of Teachers, Parents, and Students leaving publics schools and seeking private schools.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

1. Chaos and disruption in Classrooms and on Buses

2. Disrespect for those in Authority

3. Campus Violence

Your suggested solution for the top problem:

1. Chaos and disruption in Classrooms

Banning students from having cell phones during school hours. In my school, one of the leading causes of disruption and chaos in the classroom, is students having access to their cell phones during class time. As a school Director for 9 years, I dealt with this in our early years. However, when we changed our school policy to ban student cell phones we experienced a tremendous improvement in the classroom. Without their cell phones, students became more involved in both lessons and projects. They became more connected with the Teacher, were less provocative, their grades increased, and distractions and chaos decreased. This is not a total resolve for classroom chaos or disruptions, but made a tremendous improvement.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

2. Disrespect for those in Authority: Students must know their boundaries/rules. The boundaries/rules must be clearly written, concise, and the consequences of infractions must too be clearly defined. Infractions are also a time for learning, to go over the rules and violations, explain the benefits of compliance, and encourage students to follow policy. All consequences from infractions are for correction and must be dealt with firmly, lovingly, and quickly. This is mostly addressed when enforcing the cell phone ban.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

3. Campus Violence: Once you have addressed problems 1 & 2 effectively, campus violence and bus chaos been to reduce on its own, due to students knowing their boundaries, and that consequences for their infraction will be enforced.

If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

Problem #2: Disrespect for those in Authority. Establishing clear, concise boundaries for students, along with the consequences thereof. This sets the preface to not only resolving problem #1, but those thereafter.

What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

I am a retired A.F. Veteran, retired DOD Civil Servant, Sr. Pastor of St. Johns Baptist Church, Director of our Private School, Administrator of our Pre-School and Day Care Program, and a small business owner. My whole adult life has been all about responsibly serving others. My diverse experiences has equipped me to lead, manage, and make decisions in the best interest of others, without negating my accountability, responsibility, or integrity. I will represent teachers and parents and be: "Your Voice for Your Students". I am Leon Edenfield, and need your vote for Putnam County School Board, District 2.