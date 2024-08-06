Q&A with Kellie Hendricks Rhoades, candidate for Union County Clerk of Court

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Kellie Hendricks Rhoades, who is running for Union County Clerk of Court.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

Twelve years ago, I was approached to run because of my education and experience in public accounting. I believed that I could use my knowledge to serve the people of Union County by doing my job as the Clerk & Comptroller with a hands-on approach.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

Continuously changing technology, lack of following policy and procedure and lack of accountability for the Board of County Commissioners personnel is the only major problem that I will address, and also lack of changes made to the County's LDRs since the need being discussed in 2019.



Your suggested solution for the top problem:

Technology is constantly changing. I will continue to implement new solutions when they prove cost effective for our small county. I have recently implemented new jury software and also a new land records software, which allows citizens to register for property fraud alerts.

Some counties pay big money for software such as budgeting applications. Using my financial expertise, I have developed an in-house solution using Excel that is completely free to the county but works very well.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

I will continue to refuse payment when policy is not followed, and report improper actions when it concerns revenues that are not paid. As the Clerk, I can't take action regarding Board personnel, however, I will continue to bring improper actions to light when I become aware of them.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

As the Clerk, I know that my role does not make a change to our LDRs, and I will not overstep my boundaries and authorities. However, this is very important to our citizens to protect our property rights. I will continue to provide transparency to the citizens regarding Board action by providing online access to Board records.

If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

I will continue to do as I have for twelve years, a be a watchdog over County funds.

What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

I stand on my record for what I have done as the Clerk. I will continue to use my financial background to ensure policy and procedure are followed, and save the taxpayers money by being a working Clerk. I will continue to make common sense decisions and balance costs with implementing new technology solutions.