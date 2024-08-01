Q&A with John 'JD' Perryman, candidate for Gilchrist County School Board

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from John 'JD' Perryman, who is running for a seat on the Gilchrist County School Board.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

I was born and raised in Gilchrist County, coming from a long line of local families. Currently, I live on our family farm, which dates back to the 1800s. I graduated from Trenton High School, and all four of our children also graduated from Gilchrist County schools. My wife and I have nine grandchildren, six of whom attend Gilchrist County schools. Over the years, I’ve volunteered extensively at these schools. Now, as my children take on that role for my grandchildren’s sake, I aspire to serve the community in an even broader capacity. My goal is to be a voice for our children, grandchildren, and future generations.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

1. One of the key challenges in the district is communication. Many issues stem from misinformation or insufficient information. Addressing this issue will be crucial for improving overall effectiveness and transparency.

2. While school safety is not a significant issue in our district, my life’s work has been centered around safety. I look forward to having the opportunity to share my expertise in this area and offer suggestions for upping our game.

3. Fiscal responsibility is a critical aspect. I believe our district works hard to appropriate funds to best serve our students and classrooms. However, vigilance and ongoing adjustments are essential to ensure optimal resource utilization for our students and classrooms.



Your suggested solution for the top problem:

I have faith in our experts. Our teachers and leaders are experts in their fields, while parents are experts in their households. My goal is to be the bridge that connects these worlds, creating the highest quality education for all our students.

Our schools are not isolated islands; they are interconnected hubs within our Gilchrist County community. I am committed to actively seeking input from families, community organizations, and local businesses. I encourage all to do what it takes to be accurately informed. I welcome any and all inquiries. If I do not know the full answer, I will seek to find it. Let’s create an environment where every voice is heard and ideas can flourish.



Your suggested solution for problem two:

1. Policy Advocacy and Review: Work with fellow board members to review and update safety policies. Ensure they align with best practices, address potential risks, and prioritize student well-being.

2. Resource Allocation: Advocate for budget allocations that support safety measures. This includes funding for security personnel, safety equipment (such as cameras and alarms), and training programs.

3. Collaboration with Stakeholders: Engage with parents, teachers, students, and community members. Seek their input on safety concerns and involve them in safety planning and drills.

4. Emergency Preparedness: Regularly review emergency response plans. Ensure that staff and students are well-trained in evacuation procedures, lockdowns, and other safety protocols.

5. Physical Environment: Assess school buildings and grounds for safety hazards. Address issues like proper lighting, secure entry points, and maintenance of safety equipment.



Your suggested solution for problem three:

As stewards of our communities’ resources, we must carefully scrutinize budgets. I commit to seeking cost-effective solutions while prioritizing spending that will directly affect our students, excellence does not need to be a burden on the taxpayers.



If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

As a school board member, my primary responsibilities include policy development and fiscal oversight. I am committed to ensuring that our policies and expenditures align with integrated studies, appropriate technology, and innovative thinking. Collaboration and a dedication to continuous improvement are essential for creating a high-quality education system!



What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

I come before you with generations of roots in Gilchrist County. As a second-generation firefighter with 35 years of service, I know what it means to have resilience and strength. Our schools are an integral part of this fabric, shaping the lives of our children.

While my wife was in the classroom, I spent countless hours at the school while I was not at the fire department. Even as she moved into other areas, my commitment remained unwavering. Now, my children have taken over that role for my grandchildren’s sake, and I want to continue to serve my service in a much broader range.

I come before you with a vision of collaboration, innovation, and fiscal responsible schools.

Together, we can build a brighter future for our community.

On August 20th remember the name JD Perryman thank you for believing in our shared mission.