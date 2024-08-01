Q&A with Maureen "Mo" Baird, candidate for Citrus County Supervisor of Elections

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Maureen "Mo" Baird, who is running to become the Citrus County Supervisor of Elections.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

To protect our elections through transparency, cyber and physical security. Affording every voter the opportunity to cast ballot and have their voice heard. Like my colleagues across the state I am committed to ensuring the integrity, transparency and accuracy of elections so that the ballot you cast is the vote we count.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

Election integrity, gaining the trust of voters and voter apathy.

Your suggested solution for the top problem:

Transparency of the electorial process.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

Inviting the public to see our transparent processes and teaching that elections are mandated by election laws.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

Communication and building trust and understanding of the process.

If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

Voter education on election laws and transparency.

What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

I am committed to maintain the level of security and accuracy in our elections. I have over 30 years of election administration and a proven record in delivering fair and honest elections. My state and national election administration certifications has afforded me the ability to be able to quickly access and adapt to the constant change in elections laws.