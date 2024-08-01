Q&A with Allison Campbell, candidate for Marion County School Board District 1

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Allison Campbell, who is running for the Marion County School Board District 1 seat.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

I'm the mother of 3 Marion County Public School students, a small business owner, adjunct college professor, and concerned citizen with the desire to improve our schools through Accountability, Budgeting for Student Success, and Common Sense in Education.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

Attendance Teacher shortages School facilities

Your suggested solution for the top problem:

State statute changes are needed to truly make an impact, so we are advocating in Tallahassee for how those changes can be made in law. Additionally, working with families and community members to understand the value of school attendance and its direct correlation to academic success. The District has had campaigns geared toward attendance, but we can do more.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

Since being on the School Board, we have changed job descriptions and updated expectations for our recruiting teams. I will continue to present ideas to District admin teams such as:

a. Identifying students today who have personality profiles aligned to teaching and instruction. Helping students become certified paraprofessionals before high school graduation with a pathway to teachers’ certificates earlier.

b. Working with out of state private colleges of education (that possibly have Florida students in their programs) to build relationships outside of Florida.

c. Utilizing our school teams’ and administrators’ alma maters. Build recruitment teams with opportunities to attend their universities’ homecoming celebrations each year to build relationships with alumni and students in education.

d. Promoting the starting teacher salary in our local community to those with degrees making less than a beginning teacher (i.e. managers in retail). Creating a pipeline of second-career teachers can fill gaps.

e. Work with legislators to continue addressing teacher pay.

f. Continued focus on retention of existing teachers.



Your suggested solution for problem three:

The Superintendent has shown the community the status of our aging facilities. We must have a greater focus on building and replacing, but we understand capital funding sources are limited.

a. The District and Board are already addressing challenges with new construction by taking out a loan to build new schools. We have implemented impact fees and are exploring other capital funding sources.

b. We will rezone elementary schools in the coming year and will begin to consider under-utilized spaces, their overhead, and the need to strategically consider future projected growth in the Urban Growth Boundary.

c. We will again attempt to address capital funding with the legislature. Education funding out of Tallahassee is purposeful in leveling the playing field for all 67 districts in nearly every area except capital funding. Those are conversations we will have this year.



If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

Regarding all legislative changes, we already have meetings scheduled this summer to meet with our local legislators to begin conversations.

Other areas I intend to address include, updating existing policies and creating new ones as it pertains to procurement, cone of silence, and debarment - with new construction comes growing pains, and we need to ensure we do this work properly.

Working to ensure operational areas become more automated including payroll, timekeeping, budgeting, finance, facilities, and more. Upfront costs often cause sticker shock, but the long-term implications result in less errors, better efficiency, and the best use of taxpayer dollars.

Helping the District transition to site-based budgeting so our dollars benefit students where they are.

What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

As a school board candidate four years ago, I made promises to improve our schools. Thanks to your vote, it’s working! We’ve improved academically, fiscally, and operationally – let’s keep going! As a business owner, adjunct college professor, and community leader, we need the vision and unique skillset I bring to the board. With a strong voice for taxpayers and families of students, like my own three Marion County Public Schools students – I’m a parent, not a politician, and I’m driven to work for you. With your vote again, we can keep improving our Schools with ABC – Vote Allison B. Campbell.