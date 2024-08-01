Q&A with Beth McCall, candidate for Marion County School Board District 1

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Beth McCall, candidate for the Marion County School Board District 1 seat.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

I am running to serve the citizens of Marion County and the students who attend our public schools. My record as a school board member speaks for itself. With the growth of our student population and the myriad of other issues and opportunities facing the School Board over the next few years, it is essential to have a leader who is not only experienced but also deeply committed to the well-being of our community. My calm demeanor, strategic thinking skills, and ability to connect people to solve problems uniquely positions me as the most qualified candidate. My love for this community and my years of experience working towards its betterment have always driven me to prioritize the needs of our school district.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

1. Growth is one of biggest challenges facing the school district. Since the pandemic, Florida has become a desired place to live and Ocala is one of those desirable places. Due to the collaboration of the City, County and the CEP (Chamber Economic Partnership) we have diversified our economy and Marion County is now thriving. There are 259 people moving into Marion County weekly. Because of the diversified economy and the new companies coming to Ocala/Marion County, a large number of the people moving here are in their 30s and 40s who have children that will enter the school system.

2. Recruiting and retaining highly effective teachers is a continuing challenge.

3. Making sure that students that want to enter the workforce upon graduation are prepared.

Your suggested solution for the top problem:

It is imperative that the city, county and school board work together to plan for infrastructure including the schools. I have a great working relationship with both city and county elected officials and staff. I have worked with both entities on community issues and have built trust among them. The interlocal agreement was reestablished in 2023. The agreement is a good start, but it still takes collaboration, cooperation, and excellent communication among the 3 entities. I am the best person to lead that communication. Impact fees have been reinstated for our schools, however, those fees will not cover the total cost of building new schools, replacing schools or keeping up with the maintenance on aging schools. The fair and equitable way to improve school infrastructure is with the 1/2 cent sales tax that is on the ballot in November. 30% of this sales tax will come from people that are tourist to Marion County or work in Ocala/Marion County but live elsewhere. I am in total support of this sales tax.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

Our greatest resource is our people, those that day to day step into the classroom providing not only teaching but parenting, counseling and much more. They should be respected and regarded as professionals. They should have the resources they need and the support to do their jobs. I would work diligently to ensure teachers have excellent staff development to stay up to date with trends and new curriculum. I would encourage mentoring and coaching of new teachers from veteran highly effective teachers. I would promote wellness and self-care initiatives within the district to keep our teachers mentally and physically fit. To build a positive culture where those working in it want to stay and thrive, a community of

trust and respect must first be built.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

The role of the school district is to provide the skills and knowledge necessary for all students to be productive and contributing members of society whether they attend college, enlist in the armed forces or go directly into the workforce upon graduation. As I did with the CEP for 2 years, I will continue to work with the Career Technical Education Department of MCPS and the business community to ensure that the CTE programs the school district offers are aligned with the needs of the business community. Work with local businesses, Career Source, and the district on ways that students can interact with industry experts through pre-internships, on the job training, and volunteerism to help with the workforce pipeline for Ocala/Marion County.

If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

I plan to work with city and county officials to understand growth areas impacting schools. I will gather data on population growth, housing developments, and other factors that may affect school capacity. I will involve the community in discussions about school infrastructure needs and the funding of those needs. I will work diligently to keep all stakeholders informed about the progress and challenges in improving school infrastructure.

What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

As stated above, I am a proven leader who is not only experienced but also deeply committed to the well-being of our community. My previous school board record, my community service for over 40 years, and my professional leadership roles as the Executive Director of the Public Education Foundation, and my current role as the Executive Director of the Marion County Children's Alliance makes me the best candidate for Marion County School Board District 1.