Q&A with Brenda Bridges, candidate for Putnam County Tax Collector

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Brenda Bridges, candidate for the Putnam County Tax Collector.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

Putnam County Tax Collector - current Deputy Tax Collector, serving since 2012. I understand the complexities and unique operations of the Tax Collector Office, this office has the ability to touch every citizen in the county at some point in their life, birth certificate, a first driver license, title for the purchase of a car, to the taxes on your home. I want to continue to serve the public, be an advocate, assist and celebrate in the milestones in their life and be the one that holds the line on the protection of their assets. This job requires someone that understands the legal implications of everything we do. "Service Above Self"

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

1. Growth

2. Workforce Development

3. Customer Service / Infrastructure

Your suggested solution for the top problem:

This seat is the first point of contact for the public moving into our area, due to DL and vehicle titles, we can and strive to be that positive interaction that tells someone they made the right move and that they are welcome and valued. We are the face of our community and can help build relationships and assist in pointing one to the correct local government office and or business.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

As all industries recruitment and retention are top priorities - We have to look to build partnerships within our communities that work together to work toward innovative solutions so that we are all able to attract and retain the needed workforce to meet public needs and required services. Build on collaborative efforts and utilize partnerships.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

Exceptional Customer Service for everyone depends on having the necessary infrastructure to provide uninterrupted services. Look for government + private business partnership opportunities to bridge the gaps and meet necessary infrastructure needs. Example: broadband capabilities etc. Sharing of best practices across government and private business - bringing expertise to the table.

If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

To meet the needs of the public with a continued commitment to excellence, valuing the time of our citizens, analyzing and looking for innovative solutions to a work smarter not harder workforce.

What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

The Tax Collector is a Constitutional Officer charged with upholding an Office of Public Trust; charged with understanding and following State Statutes in order to protect your assets. Experience matters and as the only candidate with proven leadership experience in a Tax Collector Office, I understand that your tax dollars are serious business and I am committed and dedicated to uphold the duties of Tax Collector and provide you the citizens with the exceptional customer service that you deserve. I am a Certified Florida Collector Assistant (Department of Revenue) and currently serve as Deputy Tax Collector, proudly serving since 2012. Experience Matters and I am asking for your Trust and Your Vote !