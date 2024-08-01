Q&A with John Meeks, candidate for Levy County Commission District 1

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from John Meeks, who is running for the Levy County Commission District 1 seat.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

I would like to continue to serve the people of Levy County with my experience and solid leadership. At this time, it is critical that we continue to keep our solid leadership team intact. I will bring the knowledge, stability, and common-sense approach the BOCC needs to continue making Levy County a great place to live.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

The three most pressing issues are growth management, expanding our tax base by attracting new businesses, and continuing to expand and improve emergency services.

Your suggested solution for the top problem:

For growth management, we need to continue to follow the land development codes that we have developed during my tenure. The focus should be to keep the more intensive development closer to the municipal service districts. Leaving the larger parcels of land intact to protect the rural features of our county.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

To expand the tax base, Levy County needs to attract, or expand more commercial enterprises. We have developed economic incentive plans and identified suitable locations for future businesses to succeed. Additionally, by partnering with the Nature Coast Business Development Council and the North Florida Economic Development Partnership, we are constantly working to bring new opportunities to Levy County.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

Focusing on improved training, providing state of the art equipment, and encouraging the development of local prospects we can continue to build a team of first responders committed to protecting our citizens. Expanding the tax base to finance these improvements and provide competitive pay is critical to the success of this mission.

If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

If I am elected the sole focus will be to continue to provide the standard of leadership I have displayed throughout my time in office. We have many projects that I have a personal connection to including the new Emergency Operations/911 center, the expansion of rural internet, and working toward improving services for our Veterans locally.

What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

I am the most qualified and experienced candidate for this position. I have spent the last 12 years serving and learning as much as possible to make Levy County the best place to live and work. I will continue to be an advocate in Tallahassee as well as a champion for rural counties, focusing on what is important to our people. My election to the executive board of the Florida Association of Counties this summer will open doors and create opportunities no other Levy County Commissioner has ever had available. In these uncertain times we need a leader who is experienced to keep Levy County moving in the right direction.