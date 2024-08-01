Who's on my ballot in Alachua County? A voter guide for 2024

In Alachua County, eight county and city-level offices face competitive primary or general elections this fall.

Our newsroom reached out to all 20 candidates in those contested races and asked if they would help us inform voters about the issues they care about, what motivated them to run and which agenda items they seek to pass if elected.

Florida's primary election is Aug. 20.

The deadline to change your voter registration for the general election is Oct. 7.

The general election is Nov. 5.

Scroll below and click the link on each race to learn more about some of the candidates running for office.

Party key:



D: Democrat

R: Republican

NPA: No party affiliation

WRI: Write-in

NP: Non-partisan race

County Commission

District 1:



Mary Alford (D)

Dejeon Cain (D)

Lizabeth Doebler (R)

District 3:



Anna Prizzia (D)

Jenn Garrett (R)

School Board

District 2



Diyonne McGraw (NP)

Thomas Vu (NP)

District 4:



Leanetta McNealy (NP)

Lew "Lincoln" Welge (NP)

Sheriff

Sheriff:



Emery Gainey (R)

Chad Scott (D)

Latrell Simmons (D)

Peter King (D)

Pamela Marshall-Koons (NPA)

Supervisor of Elections

Supervisor of Elections:



Kim Barton (D)

Judith Jensen (R)

Gainesville City Commission

At Large Seat A:



James Ingle (NP)

Fareed "Reed" Johnson (NP)

District 1:

