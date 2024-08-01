Who is running for Gainesville City Commission District 1?

In Alachua County, eight county and city-level offices face competitive primary or general elections this fall.

Our newsroom reached out to all 20 candidates in those contested races and asked if they would help us inform voters about the issues they care about, what motivated them to run and which agenda items they seek to pass if elected.

Florida's primary election is Aug. 20.

The deadline to change your voter registration for the general election is Oct. 7.

The general election is Nov. 5.

Scroll below to learn more about some of the candidates running for Gainesville City Commission District 1.

Desmon Duncan-Walker (Courtesy of Duncan-Walker)

Desmon Duncan-Walker

Desmon Duncan-Walker is the incumbent city commissioner. She did not complete WUFT's survey, so we have pulled relevant information from her profile on the city of Gainesville's website.

Desmon Duncan-Walker is the daughter of Iris Duncan and George Walker, Jr., and the granddaughter of Collins and the late Gloria Chestnut-Duncan and the late George, Sr. and the late Alma McDonald-Walker. Her local family history points back to pioneer citizens of Gainesville, and can be traced back to both those who were enslaved at Haile Plantation, and those who escaped the massacre at Rosewood.

A proud product of the Alachua County Public School System, Desmon is a 1994 graduate of Buchholz High School where she was the first African American, female President of the Student Government Association.

In 1998, she received her Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communications from Bethune-Cookman University (Daytona Beach, Florida), graduating with honors.

Shortly after graduation, Desmon moved to Miami, Florida where she pursued a career in administration of government programs and cultural institutions, including with Miami-Dade County’s Parks and Recreation Department. In 2008, she relocated to Orlando, Florida to pursue graduate studies, and received a Master of Science Degree in Entertainment Business from Full Sail University in 2010.

With Gainesville always in her heart and recalling the lifelong advice of her parents to, “Never forget the bridge that brought you over,” she returned to Gainesville in 2014 to assist at her family’s business and to give back to the community that she holds so dear.

Since returning home, she has been the founder of the Gainesville Alliance for Equitable Development, cultural coordinator at the A. Quinn Jones Museum & Cultural Center, a vice chair of the Gainesville Community Reinvestment Area’s Fifth Avenue/Pleasant Street Advisory Board, a member of the Alachua County Branch of the NAACP, talk show host, writer, and co-producer of “The Voice Radio Show,” and praise and worship leader at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, where she is a lifetime member. She considers it an honor and a privilege to add District 1 City Commissioner to the list.

Michael Perkins (Courtesy of Perkins)

Michael Perkins

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

One of the most pressing issues is citizens of Gainesville regaining governance of our local utilities. Another pressing issue is that gun violence in our community is out of control. The third most pressing issue we are facing is Gainesville's ever-growing homeless population.

Your suggested solution for top problem:

Staff from both Gainesville Regional Utilities and the City of Gainesville have a proposed plan that will restore profitability, and although the plan will require tweaks along the way, I fully support the plan that has been laid before us.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

I fully support the City's efforts in addressing gun violence. I also plan to work with our faith-based organizations to continue to foster a mindset that we are our brother and our sister's keeper. I want to coordinate efforts that cross all generation, ethnicity, and cultural issues to have a united front in addressing gun violence.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

It is vitally important that we address the needs and concerns of our homeless population. I plan to bring homeless individuals into the discussion as to how we can best address their needs and concerns.

Where do you stand on the GRU Authority ballot measure?

The basis of our Country being established is the fundamental rights of citizens have a voice in their governance. I fully support the ballot referendum that returns GRU Authority to the City of Gainesville.

What are the environmental issues you believe the city should address?

The environmental issues facing Gainesville include preserving our tree canopy in the age of an ever-growing demand for housing and construction. Responding to the threat of climate change by reenforcing our commitment to clean, renewable electricity. Reaffirming our commitment to a zero-waste initiative with policies, systems, programs, and infrastructure to reduce waste and improve diversion opportunities.

Since declaring gun violence a public health crisis, how do you feel the city has managed gun violence? What steps would you take as city commissioner to further prevent gun violence?

I believe the city has done a great job in putting for initiatives to address gun violence. I believe that gun violence is people problem not a governance issue. Therefore, all people and organizations should come together to better address the issue. All parties include our faith-based community, for profit companies, and not-for-profit organizations.

