Photo gallery: Florida Strawberry Festival
Raneisha Lamar, left, and Danielle Carr pose for a photo wearing strawberry hats in front of the Ferris wheel at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Teagan Mitchell, right, sits on a fast-paced ride at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Des're Perry and Caleb Perry, 6, ride the bumper cars together at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Ashley Barrett waves while on a ride with her son, Eli Barrett, 11, at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Trinitee Roker, 3, sits on a stool at a shooting game booth at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Cristian Mendez, left, and Abraham Gomez stand under a tent with the games they're running at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Attendees of the Florida Strawberry Festival ride the Rockin' Tug on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Plant City, Fla. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
An attendee of the Florida Strawberry Festival takes a photo of the bumper cars ride on Friday, March 6, 2026 in Plant City, Fla. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Vincent Carroll hangs out of the Original Elephant Ears stand at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Richard "Richie" Thomas plays alongside his band, Richie and the High Street Rockers, at the Florida Strawberry Festival on Friday, March 6, 2026, in Plant City, Fla. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
The Ferris wheel sign reads "America 250 Wheel," in honor of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence this year. The Ferris wheel stands at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Teresa Aleman laughs with Crystal Carvajal while they eat corn dogs at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Taiye Ward stands at a balloon-popping game at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
D-Mac Hardaway performs with his band Kazual, which traveled from Atlanta to the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Florida Strawberry Festival attendees browse through strawberry-themed attire on Friday, March 6, 2026 in Plant City, Fla. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
10 BearsMan Healing Music plays a song on a wind flute at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla. on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
Name tags of the cows entered in the Youth Livestock Shows hang outside of their pen at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Fla., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Hannah Miller/WUFT News)
The Florida Strawberry Festival returned to Plant City, Fla., Feb. 26 to March 8.
Created in 1930, the Florida Strawberry Festival has been an iconic event in the state for almost 100 years. Its popularity attracted crowds of more than 650,000 people in its 11-day run in 2025.