Ocala strawberry festival brings crowds, community support and a path to homeownership

OCALA — A steady stream of families moved through the McPherson Complex on Saturday with strawberry treats, shaved ice and lemonade in hand as live music carried across the festival grounds and children crowded the petting zoo and BMX show.

The 12th annual Ocala strawberry festival, hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Marion County, drew a packed crowd, but organizers said its purpose goes beyond food and entertainment. Jeff Ruttenberg, senior project manager for the nonprofit, said the one-day event is expected to net about $70,000 toward the construction of another home for a low-income family.

Ruttenberg said the nonprofit aims to build 22 homes this year, a significant increase from just two annually when he first got involved. He said he was one of the first three people to help launch the festival 12 years ago, and the event has since grown into one of the organization’s biggest annual fundraisers.

For Tad Viruolo, that work is deeply personal.

Viruolo moved into his new home about a week ago after spending more than a decade living in someone else’s house. He said the organization spent the last five years working with him to become a stronger candidate for homeownership, including guiding him through the process of securing Social Security Disability before he was eligible to apply.

“The trajectory of my life changed this week,” Viruolo said. “For more than a decade, I lived in someone else’s house. Now, for the first time, I can call a place my own — with pride.”

His story gave the festival’s mission a face. While families browsed tents and children watched BMX riders near the entrance, Viruolo stood as a reminder of what the fundraising supports long after the music stops and the booths are dismantled.

Now, he said, he has something ordinary for many people but deeply meaningful to him: a yard of his own.

“I can’t wait to add the personal touches that turn a house into a home,” Viruolo said.

The festival’s family focus was hard to miss. While children gravitated toward the Kid Zone, adults browsed vendor tents, bought food and lingered near the stage.

That balance of family fun and fundraising is what has helped the festival grow. The attractions make the day enjoyable, but they also help to generate the turnout and spending that support Habitat for Humanity of Marion County’s housing mission.

Administrative assistant Tess Pokorny said the Marion County division has helped place at least 25 families into brand-new homes with low-income mortgages during the year and a half she has been with the organization.

“Our goal is to ensure that no family goes without a safe, stable place to call home,” Pokorny said.

She said about 250 volunteers helped run the event, with proceeds supporting new construction. From logistics and setup to traffic direction and strawberry sales, volunteers and staff kept the festival moving while the organization’s broader mission remained a focal point.

Avery Emmer/WUFT News Volunteers sell cartons of strawberries during the 12th annual Habitat for Humanity Ocala Strawberry Festival. Organizers said proceeds from the event help fund home construction for local families in need.

Tim Cashel, volunteer coordinator, said the festival is the organization’s biggest annual fundraiser and directly supports its homebuilding efforts.

“It means we can build another house for somebody who’s struggling,” Cashel said.

That connection between community turnout and long-term impact was also evident among local businesses. Rachel Nix, owner of Marion County-based Red Riding Coffee, said participating in the festival gave her business the chance to support the cause while standing alongside other local vendors.

Red Riding Coffee, a mobile coffee business operating out of a converted horse trailer, was one of many local vendors stationed throughout the grounds Saturday. Nix said the decision to attend was shaped not just by the crowd the festival attracts, but by where the vendor fee goes.

“We definitely wanted to support Habitat for Humanity,” Nix said. “It’s a good, worthy cause that supports our beloved community.”

The event also drew repeat attendees who said the festival’s mix of food and entertainment keeps them coming back. Zachary Zammiello, a University of Florida student visiting with his family, said he looks forward to the festival and especially enjoys the live music and carnival-style treats.

That loyalty helps explain why the festival has become a Marion County spring staple. Families return for the atmosphere, food and entertainment, but the charitable mission remains central to the day. Organizers said that balance is what makes the event work.

By late afternoon, the crowd was still moving steadily through the grounds. Children climbed into bounce houses, music continued across the complex and volunteers kept the festival running smoothly.

For many families, it was another year at a favorite local tradition. For Viruolo, it was something more lasting: a reminder that behind the food, music and crowds, community support can lead to a front yard, a set of keys and a place to finally call home.