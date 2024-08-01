Who is running for Alachua County Sheriff?

In Alachua County, eight county and city-level offices face competitive primary or general elections this fall.

Our newsroom reached out to all 20 candidates in those contested races and asked if they would help us inform voters about the issues they care about, what motivated them to run and which agenda items they seek to pass if elected.

Florida's primary election is Aug. 20.

The deadline to change your voter registration for the general election is Oct. 7.

The general election is Nov. 5.

Scroll below to learn more about some of the candidates running for Alachua County Sheriff.

Sheriff Emery Gainey (Courtesy of Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Emery Gainey

Emery Gainey is the incumbent sheriff. He is a Republican.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

1. Rebuilding trust and honor at the agency through proven compassionate and experienced leadership.

2. Restaffing the agency with dedicated employees has been a top priority. Over the past nine months, my team and I have made significant strides towards this goal, achieving a net gain of 93 new employees to fill the 248 vacant positions we inherited upon taking office.

3. Reestablishing positive working relationships with our local, state and federal partners has been crucial in addressing the unacceptable rise in gun violence and other criminal activities committed by those who chose to violate the rights of law-abiding citizens.

Your suggested solution for top problem:

My team and I began this task upon taking office in September 2023 and continue to do so by addressing both internal culture and external perceptions. To-date, there has been great success. Additionally, my 39 plus years of experience and success in law enforcement serve as my qualifications.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

My team and I have made significant strides towards this goal, achieving a net gain of 93 new employees to fill the 248 vacant positions we inherited upon taking office.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

My team and I began this task upon taking office in September 2023 and continue to do so by addressing both internal culture and external perceptions. To-date, there has been great success by arresting a number of those committing gun related crimes, and by participating in several prevention programs such as the local Gun Violence Initiatives, etc.

All relationships with our local, state and federal partners have been successfully restored and we are working together daily.

If elected, what is your plan to combat gun violence in Alachua County?

My team and I began addressing gun violence upon taking office in September 2023 and continue to do so by addressing both internal investigative procedures and formulating a muti-agency taskforce focusing on gun violence. To-date, there has been great success by identifying and arresting a number of those committing gun related crimes, and by participating in several prevention programs such as the local Gun Violence Initiatives, etc.

This is an ongoing effort which also consists of our prosecuting partners.

Pamela Marshall-Koons (Courtesy of Marshall-Koons)

Pamela Marshall-Koons

Pamela Marshall-Koons is running for Alachua County Sheriff with no party affiliation.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

1) Gun Violence

2) Family Engagement and Trust Building in the Community

3) Addressing employee morale and retention

Your suggested solution for top problem:

Gun Violence

Gun violence is being called a public health crisis. Law enforcement officials across this county have been working hard yet the violence continues. Suicides using guns are at an all-time high. We must implement innovative collaborations to reduce the loss of lives in every sector of our community. We must admit that we can not handcuff ourselves out of this crisis. There must be a collective effort to get to the root causes of the Alachua County lives lost using guns. We have an example of how smoking in public became taboo, I believe addressing the mental state of our community will begin to help unravel why human life has been devalued. Prevention through public policy and legislation, must be the driving force as we bring together agencies and community groups to seek solutions.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

Family Engagement and Trust Building in the Community

We will develop and support programs that foster positive interactions between the Sheriff’s Office and families such as youth outreach programs, parenting workshops, community policing initiatives, and regular town hall meetings to hear residents' concerns and suggestions. Supporting Moms, Dads, and their children is our greatest tool in reducing gun violence and crime in our communities. We must establish partnerships with social services, healthcare providers, and educational institutions to create a holistic approach to public safety. As we work in our neighborhoods, we will also develop partnerships in the business community to help facilitate economic growth that includes our schools of higher learning.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

Trust Building within the Alachua County Sheriff's Department

We will provide leadership to ensure everyone is treated with respect and we will develop and maintain clear, standardized policies and procedures for all team members to follow. Our goal will be to ensure that the Sheriff’s Office is adequately staffed and equipped to help keep our community safe. We will explore other best practices where the retention rate is high and the turnover rate is low.

If elected, what is your plan to combat gun violence in Alachua County?

As Sheriff, my plan to combat gun violence in Alachua County is comprehensive and multifaceted, addressing both immediate enforcement and long-term prevention strategies.

We will continue to strengthen our partnerships with GPD and other agencies. We will also work with mental health providers to address the growing number of suicides using guns. Law enforcement is called after the shooting happens, and we must establish initiatives to prevent gun-related deaths, homicides, and suicides through public policy and legislation.

We will advocate for common-sense gun laws, such as background checks and restrictions on high-capacity magazines.

We will work with policymakers to secure funding for violence prevention programs and community-based initiatives.

Combining enforcement with education and community engagement will help facilitate getting to the root causes of gun violence so we can implement strategies that will save lives and make Alachua County safer.

Chad Scott (Courtesy of Scott)

Chad Scott

Chad Scott is a Democrat running for Alachua County Sheriff.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

The three most pressing issues are staffing, issues, the mental health crisis, and community gun violence.

Your suggested solution for top problem:

Staffing shortages are an issue in all public safety arenas and have been since the COVID pandemic. While Interim Sheriff Gainey has hired a significant number of non-sworn personnel, the numbers of patrol staff have not increased. We still have significant overtime hours and double shifts. We have to prioritize retention for these who make it through the academy. Right now, the office has been focusing on signing bonuses, which has only resulted in less than half of those who start the academy actually becoming sworn officers. We have to do better. Lowering our standards is not the way to handle the staffing issues.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

Right now, we have two officers to assist with mental health calls in rotation, meaning that we only have access for 3 or 4 shifts per week. We need to have mental health staff available 24 hours per day. I propose that we increase mental healthcare professionals to fill an entire until with their own leadership.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

Right now, gun violence is a huge concern because we are seeing our youth fall to gun violence. We have to work together as a community to work with our youth to address this issue.

If elected, what is your plan to combat gun violence in Alachua County?

We have to invest in diversion programs for our kids. The youth are the ones leading the gun violence in our community and we have to stop them from choosing that path. Gangs are targeting children as young as 3rd or 4th grade for recruitment. We need to partner with the state attorney's office to strengthen Teen Court, which has proven to be an effective deterrent. We have a host a community groups working with our kids - who are doing a fantastic job - but there is little coordination and a lot of duplicated effort. We need a complete system of care for all of our kids to make sure they do not fall through the cracks.

Latrell Simmons (Courtesy of Simmons)

Latrell Simmons

Latrell Simmons is a Democrat running for Alachua County Sheriff.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

As Sheriff of Alachua County, a few of my top priorities will be addressing gun violence, mental health concerns, and collaboration with the community.

Your suggested solution for top problem:

Gun violence, particularly among our youth, is a pressing concern that demands immediate attention. I will lead initiatives working closely with youth, community organizations, and utilizing local, state, and federal resources to combat violent crimes.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

Mental health is equally critical and intertwined with public safety. Enhancing the Co-Responder Team and crisis intervention training (CIT) for deputies will be a priority to ensure they can provide immediate support and resources during mental health crises. This collaborative approach between law enforcement and mental health services will ensure a compassionate and effective response, contributing to a safer community overall.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

Collaboration, transparency, and employee wellness are foundational for building trust and nurturing positive relationships within our community as we strive to enhance public safety. The dedicated men and women who tirelessly work around the clock to protect our community often face significant emotional and physical challenges. I am committed to ensuring they receive the essential wellness and health benefits they need to serve the citizens of Alachua County effectively.

As Sheriff of Alachua County, I am committed to hosting regular town hall meetings throughout our community. These meetings will provide a platform for citizens to voice their concerns, share ideas, and propose solutions to enhance our communities. We will work collaboratively to create safer and more secure environments for everyone.

If elected, what is your plan to combat gun violence in Alachua County?

As Sheriff, addressing gun violence is a paramount concern for me. Ensuring the safety of our citizens is non-negotiable. I am committed to actively engaging with neighborhoods, meeting community members face-to-face, and working together to devise effective strategies to enhance safety.

I recognize that many communities affected by high crime rates lack essential resources. That's why I will collaborate closely with community organizations to bring critical services such as childcare, access to nutritious food, reliable transportation, job opportunities, higher education opportunities, healthcare services, and more to these neighborhoods. By addressing these foundational needs, we can create a safer and more supportive environment for all residents.

Together, through community-driven initiatives and partnerships, we will strive to make meaningful improvements that positively impact the safety and well-being of our neighborhoods.

Peter King (Courtesy of King)

Peter King

Peter King is a Democrat running for Alachua County Sheriff. He did not complete WUFT's survey, so we have pulled relevant information from his campaign website.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

My vision for Alachua County is a safer community for our residents, those who are employed in this county, and our visitors. School safety for our students and employees is one of my top priorities. Additionally, I would like for every person who drives through this county to feel safe, and no matter where they stop if needed, they will be met with kindness and hand from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.