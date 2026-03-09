Authentic Italian pasta enters the Gainesville food scene

Gainesville’s Midtown district is welcoming a new restaurant: Dal Moros Fresh Pasta To Go.

Inspired by the “true Italian flavor,” all pasta and sauces are made fresh in house, using authentic ingredients.

But this establishment is not new to Florida. After vacationing in Italy, the Caruso family was called to expand locations in America. In 2021, they opened the first store in St. Petersburg, Fla., – a clear first choice given they are current residents.

The company now has seven locations, in Florida and Massachusetts.

The University of Florida marks the first stop of their college series; a grand opening was held in February.

“If this store is successful, we’ll expand to other colleges across the country,” said 26-year-old general manager Jackson Zheng. The next stop is the University of Maryland.

The business is located at 16 NW 18th St., next to Smokin’ Notes, directly across the street from campus.

“I really enjoy the culture and meeting all the college students and learning about their interests,” Zheng said.

DalMoros is open seven days a week. On both Friday and Saturday, the establishment serves pasta until 2:30 a.m., a convenient late-night bite for residents.

Zheng recommended the bolognese with fusilli, a fresh tomato sauce with ground beef.

Employee Zach Taylor, 31, suggested the Mamma Rosa with chicken, a classic and creamy vodka sauce.

“You really can’t go wrong with any option,” said Taylor.

Each pasta takes two minutes from order-to-table.

They serve pasta as well as panino sandwiches and homemade tiramisu and lemon sorbetto for dessert. The menu also includes a gluten-friendly pasta option.

“I want to see this become one of the most successful stores — hopefully the number one store in the company,” Zheng said.