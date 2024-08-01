Who is running for Alachua County School Board District 2?

In Alachua County, eight county and city-level offices face competitive primary or general elections this fall.

Our newsroom reached out to all 20 candidates in those contested races and asked if they would help us inform voters about the issues they care about, what motivated them to run and which agenda items they seek to pass if elected.

Florida's primary election is Aug. 20.

The deadline to change your voter registration for the general election is Oct. 7.

The general election is Nov. 5.

Scroll below to learn more about some of the candidates running for Alachua County School Board District 2.

Diyonne McGraw (Courtesy of McGraw)

Diyonne McGraw

Diyonne McGraw is the incumbent school board member.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

There are many issues facing our school system and has for years, but three important ones that need to be addressed consistently are our Student Achievement Gap, recruitment and retention of teachers, and limited funding.

Your suggested solution for top problem:

Prior to Covid until now, our Achievement Gap in Alachua County has been a major hurdle. To address the Gap, implementing more VPK and Pre-K ESE classes is going to help increase our reading skills to promote more success amongst students prior to third grade, we must decrease behavior issues in our schools, encourage more parent engagement and accountability, and assertively address absenteeism. We currently partner with the Chamber of Commerce providing "celebration ceremonies" with students and families who improve their attendance; the implementation of more traditional Career and technical educational opportunities for students will assist with decreasing behaviors, because since Alachua County has implemented Barber classes in high school, students feel more confident and look forward to coming to school.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

One of the things we need to do differently is how we recruit and retain teachers. We need to provide an environment that is welcoming and rewarding. For example, I would like to see us revert to past hiring packages which include tangible incentives that will draw quality candidates. Also, become an overall system that consistently supports and encourages all employees, including good professional development on an ongoing basis. We have to really look at our compensation schedule as far as salary and benefits, but most importantly to accomplish better pay, we must do an overall school district audit. In addition

Your suggested solution for problem three:

As everyone knows, financial resources are a necessity for survival. As s school district we do not control our millage rate assessment because it is designated by the state. So with limited funding, again we have to do an overall school district audit to determine how to best meet our needs to pay employees and provide the best programming for our students. Moving forward, I would conduct more community town halls, forums to discuss or explain how our funding works and then receive input from our community, parents, students and other stakeholders. Once these processes are completed, meet with our finance team and appropriate district staff, such as our grant writer and create a solid plan of action and follow up with all stakeholders.

Given recent book challenges and statewide legislation, how would you suggest to regulate books in K-12 public schools?

As it relates to student self-select library books, parents should be first involvement as to what their child can read or not read. Currently we have a good process in place. The books are evaluated by a committee of media specialists, curriculum specialists, and parents to make a recommendation as to whether the book should remain on the shelf. If the objector is not satisfied, the objector may request a hearing before a hearing officer who will make a recommendation to the board. Then the board will permit the objector to speak before the board for an allotted time and based upon all information provided, the board will decide based on the law or statute 1006.28 and consider the recommendation from the hearing officer and the objector for a final decision.

How do you propose to improve the county's literacy rates?

From VPK and throughout the elementary grade levels, reading development has to be our focus! The students should rotate every day through a reading endorsed teacher/specialist because reading affects all areas of education. Ensuring our students know their alphabets and knowing their phonics an decoding is crucial. As we are all aware, if students cannot read, it leads to our absenteeism and discipline issues in our schools.

Thomas Vu (Courtesy of Vu)

Thomas Vu

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

1. Declining student literacy rates.

2. High teacher attrition.

3. Decreasing student enrollments.

Your suggested solution for top problem:

To address the declining literacy rates, we need to implement early intervention programs and partner with successful local organizations that are making real gains in teaching literacy. It’s crucial to provide professional development focused on evidence-based reading instruction and ensure that teachers have the necessary resources and support. Additionally, transparency and accountability must be emphasized by tracking student progress through interactive dashboards available to the public, allowing for real-time adjustments to strategies.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

To combat high teacher attrition, we need to create a supportive and respectful working environment for educators. This includes fair compensation, comprehensive onboarding programs for new teachers, and ongoing professional development opportunities. Teachers should have a say in curriculum and policy decisions, and their input should be valued and acted upon. Implementing mentorship programs and reducing administrative burdens can also help retain teachers by making their jobs more sustainable and fulfilling.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

To reverse the trend of decreasing student enrollments, we must make Alachua County Public Schools the top choice for families. This involves improving the quality of education, enhancing communication and engagement with families, and promoting the unique strengths of our schools. We should also focus on creating a long-term strategic plan that addresses the structural issues related to funding and aims to increase efficiencies in spending, thereby directing more resources into classrooms and teacher salaries. Transparency and community involvement are key to regaining public trust and attracting new students.

Given recent book challenges and statewide legislation, how would you suggest to regulate books in K-12 public schools?

As a gay man, I know that my identity is just one part of who I am, but book bans that seek to erase LGBTQ+ experiences feel like an attack on my right to exist. These bans invalidate the existence of LGBTQ+ students, who already face higher rates of depression and suicide. It’s crucial that we send a message of support and inclusivity to these students, showing that we are here to defend their right to exist and thrive. The push to ban books and censor educational materials limits students’ access to diverse perspectives and critical thinking. Alachua County Public Schools needs clear guidelines to protect our teachers and students. I propose forming a committee of educators, librarians, parents, and community members to review book challenges transparently and fairly. This committee should base decisions on educational value, age-appropriateness, and inclusivity. It’s vital to protect intellectual freedom and ensure students have access to a broad range of ideas that foster a well-rounded education. Additionally, we must advocate for state-level changes to support comprehensive and inclusive education policies, ensuring that all students feel seen and supported in our schools.

How do you propose to improve the county's literacy rates?

Improving the county’s literacy rates requires a multifaceted approach focusing on early intervention, professional development, and community partnerships. We need real systems to monitor student progress and accept where students are today, including their need to see tangible progress and understand the world around them. High-dose tutoring acknowledges the shortened attention span of our students. Paired with data monitoring, this will help identify students who need additional support or students that may have undiagnosed issues. Partnering with community organizations and other arms of government is crucial. It truly takes a village! Additionally, we need to provide greater support beyond 3rd grade, ensuring continued resources and interventions through middle school. Early and sustained intervention is key to preventing high school dropouts and ensuring students can achieve their full potential. This isn’t just an Alachua County Public Schools issue - falling literacy rates affect our community, our economy, and the future viability of Alachua County as a place to raise a family.