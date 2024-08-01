Who is running for Alachua County School Board District 4?

In Alachua County, eight county and city-level offices face competitive primary or general elections this fall.

Our newsroom reached out to all 20 candidates in those contested races and asked if they would help us inform voters about the issues they care about, what motivated them to run and which agenda items they seek to pass if elected.

Florida's primary election is Aug. 20.

The deadline to change your voter registration for the general election is Oct. 7.

The general election is Nov. 5.

Scroll below to learn more about some of the candidates running for Alachua County School Board District 4.

Leanetta McNealy (Courtesy of the Alachua County School Board)

Leanetta McNealy

Leanetta McNealy is the incumbent school board member.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

My three most pressing problems happening in Alachua County Public School District are recruiting and retaining certified educators; closing the achievement gap; and compensation increases.

Your suggested solution for top problem:

We have a continued shortage of teachers in Alachua County. I believe if possible, to streamline the application and interview process. Major incentives to attract interested teachers are needed. Increasing the amount of job fairs. Continue to build professional development programs which includes a supportive mentorship for beginning teachers.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

Closing the achievement gap continues to be challenging. There is a need to set higher standards, align curriculum to these standards, and engage and involve parents in schools. Adding instructional time daily should be adopted.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

I'm supportive of all employees having an increase in compensation. I definitely support teachers and support professionals having a major increase in their salaries and benefits. It's been too long of work overload and not enough compensation. The issue is ensuring a continuous funding source either locally or from the state legislature. I will continue to lobby our state officials about this critical issue.

Given recent book challenges and statewide legislation, how would you suggest to regulate books in K-12 public schools?

I have embraced our current policies established for regulating banning of books K-12 in Alachua County Public Schools. I support the current procedures adopted by the School Board in evaluating challenged books.

How do you propose to improve the county's literacy rates?

First, provide professional learning for new teachers including the basic foundational skills. Additional support for school leaders in working with state standards, core values, and especially working on school culture. Listening to students read and give feedback will help with fluency and decoding. Encourage independent reading. For younger students, engage with word walls, fun games, and incorporate hands on learning. Our newest reading assistant of support is Amira Learning and should be implemented. A technological device that gives students immediate feedback and support.

Lew A. "Lincoln" Welge (Courtesy of Welge)

Lew A. “Lincoln” Welge

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

Firstly, each & every small or large “problem” is best perceived as an opportunity. This is because it’s not so important “What” happens to us, as “How” we respond, deal with, or “handle” things” (like “the truth” - ref. #AFewGoodMen). People thrive in “Can Do” environments, so helping to improve morale for All #AlachuaCountyFlorida Public Schools’ stakeholders is a primary Goal.

Secondly, Public Education needs to be less profligate, wasteful.

Third, because “Education is the kindling of a flame, not the filling of a vessel,” significant changes in curricula is necessary especially for the students in the Elementary & Middle School grades.

Your suggested solution for top problem:

Public Schools generally, are administratively top heavy. #AlachuaCounty Schools are no exception. School Counselors’ Relationship and Communication Leadership skills should be more thoroughly instilled in district and site level administrators where, for far too long, ManAGEment “skills” have been emphasized to the detriment of any given school’s having and maintaining an effective “Comprehensive, Developmental Counseling & Guidance Program.”

Your suggested solution for problem two:

Two important aphorisms relate to the issue of “Resource Management.”

One is “Waste not, want not.” The second is more recent: #ReduceReuseRecycle. Put both these epigrammatic principles into play and we achieve the added benefit of improved “cleanliness” in all ACSB facilities.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

There’s no “one size fits all” solution when it comes to encouraging the desire to Learn, inculcating/increasing students’ “thirst for knowledge.” An highly important and too little utilized method to enhance student Learning, however, is via Music; Music, Song & Dance (MSD). Beginning with the simple, AND profoundly affecting 2-chord song “You Are My Sunshine,” and then adding the swinging “ABC” song in pre-Kindergarten, I hope to eventually exert sufficient influence so that much more time, energy & resources will be dedicated to meeting the objective of infusing MSD into #NEARLY all curricula, pk-12.

Given recent book challenges and statewide legislation, how would you suggest to regulate books in K-12 public schools?

I suggest we follow the American Library Association’s guidelines, “to the Letter”!

How do you propose to improve the county's literacy rates?

Literacy rates will improve as poetics, phonetics and lyricism are promoted and taught from the get go.