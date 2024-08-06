Q&A with Laura Gatling-Wright, Citrus County School Board District 2 candidate

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Laura Gatling-Wright, who is running for a seat on the Citrus County School Board.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

My decision to run comes from a place of deep care and commitment. I started my career at 21 years old, and many of the most important relationships I’ve cultivated in adulthood have been due to public education. These aren’t just teachers and staff members; these are fellow community members. I want to support our teachers so they can continue to do what they love because it truly is a passion-driven profession. I also represent the growing demographic of 30-45-year-olds moving to our area, and I believe we share the same interests and concerns when it comes to educating our children.

As a homegrown candidate, this community is very near and dear to my heart. I went through the Citrus County public school system as a child, then came back to begin my teaching career at the same elementary school I attended, which is now where my children go to school. As a teacher, I understand the importance of public education and how a school system can impact the community. As a mother, I want what is best for my children. I believe that every child deserves a quality education that is free of disruption.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

The three most pressing problems facing Citrus County schools are teacher and staff recruitment/retention, school safety, and rapid community growth.



Your suggested solution for the top problem:

Like many areas in the country, our community is not exempt from the effects of the teacher shortage. Considering that base pay for teachers is set by the state, I would like to provide other incentives to make Citrus County schools a more appealing workplace. I propose offering our employees affordable insurance, childcare options at all high school sites (currently, there is only one, which correlates with the early child development program for high schoolers), better parental and bereavement leave options, and an overall healthier work/life balance.



Your suggested solution for problem two:

As stated above, students deserve a quality, undisrupted education. This includes maintaining a safe environment for our students to learn. Addressing the staffing issue would create smaller class sizes, giving teachers a more manageable workload to better address student learning and behavior. With more paraprofessionals in classrooms, we can provide targeted small group accommodations to better serve our students with specific needs.

Additionally, I would like to review and update the language of our policies in the Student Code of Conduct to better protect our students, especially those targeted by bullying. I would initiate policy reviews with administrators to ensure consistency in due process and consequence assignment across all school sites.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

Citrus County’s population is rapidly growing, with data indicating that the greatest growth is among the 30-45 demographic. This means many families will have children, or soon will have children, entering our schools. Our school district is currently addressing these needs with two expansion projects at existing school sites. However, as someone who truly believes that people make the organization, we must address the staffing issue first. New facilities are a great first step to balancing the student population, but we will need more teachers and staff for these additions.



If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

My top priority is to continue efforts towards teacher and staff recruitment and retention. I plan to visit school sites and address concerns directly with teachers and staff. I want them to know they have my support, as building morale and trust with employees is a critical first step. I will also commit to attending school and community events to build rapport with parents and community members, fostering engagement and support for our students.



What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

This is a four-way race, and all candidates possess great qualities. However, I would like to highlight what separates me as the most qualified candidate for the job.

I am the only candidate with a Master’s in Educational Leadership. My education has specifically prepared me to make informed decisions about school operations, budgeting, and human resources.

I offer a dual perspective as both a teacher and a parent of school-aged children. This gives me a unique understanding of our students' needs and will guide my decision-making on matters that directly affect teachers' workloads and daily classroom activities.

I represent the growing 30- to 45-year-old demographic. As a board member, it's crucial to share common interests and concerns with this demographic to make informed decisions.

I have experience in both traditional and virtual classroom settings, teaching elementary, middle, and high school students with a wide range of abilities and needs.

I am the right choice for Citrus County schools because of my unique blend of professional expertise and personal investment. I am uniquely positioned to address the most pressing issues facing our schools.

Vote for me, Laura Gatling-Wright, for Citrus County School Board District 2 on or before August 20 to bring fresh energy and dedicated leadership to our school board.

