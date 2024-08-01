Q&A with Ron Williams, candidate for Columbia County Commission District 1

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Ron Williams, who is running for the Columbia County Commission District 1 seat.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

I have been an elected official for over 30 years. and I chose to run for office because I knew I could improve the quality of life for Columbia County citizens.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

1. The most essential problem in District 1 and Columbia County is utilities for economic development

2. Develop a water recharge program approved and accepted by the Suwanee River Water Management District

3. The lack of enough affordable housing.

Your suggested solution for the top problem:

The Board of Columbia County Commissioner became a utility provider to manage the issues.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

The Board of County Commissioners has hired an Engineering firm to develop and submit a plan to Suwannee River Water Management District.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

A private-public partnership would be a good way to address affordable housing.

If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

When re-elected, I will continue to work toward resolving issues with Utilities for economic development, water recharge, and affordable housing.

What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

Being elected for over 30 years, they are aware of my proven leadership, commitment, and dedication to the citizens of District 1 and Columbia County.