Q&A with Jen Kerkhoff, candidate for Levy County Clerk of Court

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Jen Kerkhoff, who is running to become Levy County Clerk of Court.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

I am running for Clerk of Court & Comptroller because the courthouse is like a second home to me; and likewise, I want to make it inviting, informative, and comfortable for the citizens. I live and work in Levy County; and as an attorney, I conduct business with the clerk of court on a regular basis. I want to assist residents in accessing and benefiting from the many resources available at the clerk’s office. I have the executive level, professional experience in all functions of the clerk and comptroller duties necessary to be an effective clerk of court serving the citizens. I will work hard to make sure the clerk’s office is the citizens’ go-to information hub—where the community will feel comfortable offering suggestions and making use of the many services to be delivered with excellent customer service in a variety of platforms that work to the advantage of everyone.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

(1) The perceived lack of trust and confidence in elected officials that is impeding effective governance in Levy County.

(2) The amount of misinformation being promulgated as to the role and duties of the clerk of court & comptroller’s office.

(3) Outdated resources and delivery options.

Your suggested solution for the top problem:

As your new clerk, I would return trust and confidence to the citizens by requesting the State of Florida Auditor General conduct an operational audit of the Levy County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller’s Office and the Levy County Board of County Commissioner’s Office under the AG’s powers pursuant to s. 11.45(3)(a), Fla. Stat. The overall objective of the audits would be to identify problems, if any, so these may be corrected to improve government accountability and efficiency and the stewardship of management, as well as ensuring the proper independence between the two offices. The Audit would be followed by implementation of appropriate actions addressing the findings and recommendations contained within the report. These reports are public and would be posted on the Clerk’s webpage. I would also establish a presence and be accessible to the public. To build a stronger community, I would create a survey instrument to gather information from residents as to their perceptions of perceived deficiencies and suggestions for the clerk & comptroller office. It’s all about serving the community with distinction—and that requires trust and confidence to move forward.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

To better serve you, I would setup workshops that provide insights on the services and duties of the clerk & comptroller. From a more innovative and interactive website, having deputy clerks attend community events where they can pass out brochures and answer questions, holding quarterly public meetings on a variety of topics, to offering online tutorials, a number of service platforms would be implemented to engage the community in discovering the office and all it has to offer, as well as how it provides accountability for our hard-earned tax dollars.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

Citizens require different service options due to many considerations. As the clerk, I must strive to provide platforms that are accessible to everyone. Through revisions to the Clerk’s webpage, new features shall be introduced and improvements made across the board. Adding links to pro bono attorneys for people representing themselves in court proceedings, along with a link to a comprehensive forms database, are achievable goals. Collaborating with local colleges for interns interested in careers in the clerk’s office will improve service deliveries without increasing payroll or operating costs. There are several e-technology software applications that would provide benefits to title companies and the general public. We are in the age of “e” everything from e-recording and e-certification to e-notifications. Ease of use, security, and reliability of systems have been considered and pricing includes bundled options. Managing the Clerk’s budget in a manner that provides the community with these resources and enhanced features is achievable.

If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

Service to the community requires me to actively listen to those around me. I will accomplish this by having a visible presence, being accessible to staff, and having an open-door policy for the public. Positive and respectful working relations are a two-way endeavor. I have the leadership and professional experience to extend the olive branch and accomplish great things for our community. And fortunately, each of the enumerated problem areas listed is capable of being addressed concurrently. While the Auditor General endeavors to complete operational audits, webpage enhancements can start day one, forms databases can be migrated, links and features added to a revised and enhanced webpage, and workshop development taking off upon the receipt of information gleaned from conversations with those who drop in or provide feedback on a survey.

What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

They should know I am taking on this position for them. I am not a politician or a career office holder. I have lived in Levy County for over two decades, have only practiced law in Florida as an attorney, and want nothing more than to see our local government become a model for communities in our State. I have earned a Ph.D. from UF and have experience in finance and flow management. As a professional problem solver, I have been an assistant dean and held university committee appointments. I have additionally qualified for fiduciary appointments requiring the investment and stewardship of millions of dollars in funds. Coupled with my dedicated work ethic, intellect, collaborations, and commitment to the citizens, I am the only well-qualified candidate for the duties of this office. Lastly, they should know that I have an engaging and fun personality, and under my leadership, the clerk’s office would become one of, if not the, most welcoming and highly functioning offices in Levy County dedicated to the community.