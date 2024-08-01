Q&A with Craig Curry, candidate for Marion County Commission District 1

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Leon Edenfield, candidate for the Marion County Commission District 1 seat.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

Being 8 generations from Marion County I am interested in the protection of our Agricultural lands and Horse Farm lands. The county commission has the most direct ways of accomplishing this.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

Managing growth; building new infrastructure and protecting our water resources.

Your suggested solution for the top problem:

Evaluate our Comprehensive land use plan for needed changes where growth is occurring and evaluate our Urban Growth Boundary.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

Coordinating with FDOT and cities within Marion County to plan for future roads and determine where the funding will come from.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

Increase our septic to sewer efforts through state and federal grant programs.

If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

Evaluation of our comp plan and what changes need to occur.

What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

I am a former Mayor and City Council president of Ocala. I created an anti litter campaign for illegal dumping and littering. Our state attorney is prosecuting over 10 cases of dumping in Ocala and the Ocala National Forest.

Graduate of UF business school. Army Officer.

I am experienced and dedicated to this job! This will be my final run for office completing 55 years of community service.

