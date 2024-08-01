Q&A with Victoria L. Smith, candidate for Citrus County School Board District 2

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Victoria L. Smith, who is running to represent the Citrus County School Board in District 2.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

"I have been a teacher and an advocate for over 25 years.

I feel with the many challenges that the education system continues to face, my experience would help with future policy, budget and student issues, ensuring the best outcome for students."

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

Putting the right money in the right place to get the right outcome.

Expecting rigor and accountability for students and teachers.

Providing the opportunities for students to be successful in their learning.

Your suggested solution for the top problem:

Administrators and district administration currently get the same percentage increase that techers and support staff get.

This equates to lower level earners continuously struggling fiscally.

The board should focus on lowering the percentage increase for the top tier for a short period, we can instead use the money to elevate lower level salaries and provide much needed relief while still increasing everyone's pay.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

The current policy that is in place does not allow Elementary students to make anything less than a 50%.

This has been proven to be a negative on many level, one of which is work ethics as they progress.

My solution is to eliminate this policy while increasing professional learning for our staff on best grading practices.

This would allow the teachers the opportunity to do better grading, from multiple opportunities for a student to test, alternative testing and other things.

Each of these focuses on the importance of capturing learned knowledge and encourages more student engagement.

Lastly having policy in place to hold students accountable for false allegations against staff will enforce a level respect for teachers and staff by demonstrating they are supported leadership.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

Every student should feel safe in class and have every opportunity to learn.

The current status is a simple anti-bullying video at the beginning of the year.

Policy should mandate improved professional learning for staff to recognize bullying and how to act upon it or prevent it.

This also includes training on classroom management, helping to develop best practices for handling student discipline to prevent disruptions in student learning.

Policy should also be put in place to allow teachers to have uninterrupted planning time to better prepare for their lessons and to review past data, which is a unnecessary stress on the classroom management.

If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

Professional learning could begin right away.

Holding a workshop we can work with staff and the other members to address policy right away.

This can also be done for bullying and for protecting staff from false allegations.

This allows realistic fixes in a timely manner.



What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

I am the most qualified.

I have an investment in the schools and have a demonstrated love for public education.

Having taught for over 25 years and having been President of Citrus County Education for over 10 years, I have always been rated highly effective as a teacher and have always advocated for students and staff in the school, the school district and the state.

I have been a part of many different committees, was department chair, Nationally Board Certified and have led Professional Learning both for the local district as well as for the state.

I am the only candidate that has a broad amount of experience and qualifications in the education system and I am ready day one.