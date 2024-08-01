Q&A with Michelle Bonczek, candidate for Hernando County Commission District 4

WUFT asked candidates running for office across north central Florida a series of questions about their background and plans if elected.

Below, find the answers from Michelle Bonczek, who is running for the Hernando County Commission District 4 seat.

Why did you decide to run for this office?

I am running for the sole purpose of improving our public school district, to make sure that every child receives a safe and appropriate education. I am running to make changes in our school district that will help retain teachers and bring more into our county. I am running to make sure our special needs population is given a safe and appropriate education.

What are the three most pressing problems happening in your district or jurisdiction?

Educators and for Non instructional Employees to retaining and hiring,

Exceptional Student services, we do not make ESE a service for our disabled students. Collaboration between all stakeholders and making it about the children receiving a safe and appropriate education. Uncooperative stake holds, which lacks the ability to put educating our children a priority



Your suggested solution for the top problem:

Implementing a way to increase our senior teachers higher top out pay, giving our non-instructional staff increases, increase moral in our schools and making all employees feel valued and needed.

Your suggested solution for problem two:

Exceptional student services, we need to uphold federal and state laws in making sure our special needs population are receiving services that are needed to receive a free, safe, and appropriate education. With so many different levels of special needs children that enter our public schools we need continuous training. We need to implement programs that specialize in exceptional students and stop pushing our students out of schools that have disabilities.

Your suggested solution for problem three:

Collaboration between all stakeholders and making it about the children receiving a safe and appropriate education. Bring respect, resilience, integrity and commitment back to our district.

If elected, what is the first part of your agenda you intend to accomplish?

In depth evaluation of district funding, to ensure all funding is appropriately allocated to address ESE service, Teacher compensation, safety and security. Seek Grant funding to better our district in a whole.

What else should voters know about you and your candidacy?

Hernando County has been my home for 43 years, I have a bachelor’s degree in psychology, and a master’s degree in education law. I am married 28 years, and we have 7 children and two grandchildren. I previously worked as a permanent substitute teacher for our district. I have been involved in our school district for over 30 years as a student, parent, and substitute teacher. I am Soley running to better the school district for all children.